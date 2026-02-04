Donald Trump’s ‘Worst Reporter’ Attack on CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Gets Personal With This 8-Word Strike

Donald Trump lashed out at CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins during an Oval Office pool spray on February 3, escalating a years-long feud after she questioned him about the newly released Epstein files. The exchange unfolded in front of reporters as Trump confirmed he had not read the documents and grew visibly irritated as Collins continued pressing him.

Collins, who has previously accused Number 47 of hiding from the press, asked whether Trump had reviewed the latest batch of Epstein-related records and what he would say to people who believe they have not received justice. An annoyed Trump replied that he had not read the files, then abruptly shifted from answering the question to attacking the reporter herself.

“You are the worst reporter,” Trump said, adding that CNN “has no ratings because of people like you,” according to a YouTube video of the exchange posted online. Funnily enough, Trump almost echoed Jon Stewart’s exact words when he called her Trump’s “worst nightmare.”

Kaitlan Collins: What would you say to Epstein survivors? Donald Trump: “You are so bad. You’re the worst reporter. No wonder CNN has no ratings. She’s a young woman. I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile. They should be ashamed of you.” Asked about Epstein survivors.

He… pic.twitter.com/ZMsFQ408qv — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 3, 2026

He then turned personal, describing the expression he sees on Collins’ face and and accusing her of dishonesty. Trump said he had known her for a decade and suggested her demeanor was evidence that she was deceptive.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile,” he seethed.

“I’ve known you for 10 years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face. You know why? You know why you’re not smiling? Because you know you’re not telling the truth.”

The remarks came during a routine Oval Office appearance that quickly veered into confrontation as Collins continued questioning him on Epstein, a subject that has drawn renewed scrutiny following the release of additional court documents naming high-profile individuals.

Collins, CNN’s chief White House correspondent, has covered Trump across both of his presidential terms and has frequently been the target of his criticism. Their clashes date back years and have played out both in person and online, often following pointed questions from Collins during press events.

Kaitlan Collins actually does smile. But perhaps not at you,@realdonaldtrump, especially when you not answer a valid question people have a right to hear the answer to… instead of yet another sexist attack just for asking the question. pic.twitter.com/lBOx1y8ytw — Sherry Baudet 🇺🇸 🇳🇱 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@sherrybaudet) February 4, 2026

In December 2025, Trump attacked Collins on Truth Social after she questioned rising costs tied to White House ballroom renovations. In that post, Trump misspelled her name and referred to her as “Stupid and Nasty,” while accusing CNN of pushing “Fake News.”

Collins reposted the message on Instagram at the time, noting that her original question had been about Venezuela, not the ballroom project.

Despite repeated public attacks, Collins has continued covering the White House without altering her approach. In a 2025 appearance on the Trading Secrets podcast, she said she does not fear losing her job because of Trump’s remarks but warned that such attacks can discourage tougher reporting across the media.

J.D. Vance praised Donald Trump for telling Kaitlan Collins to “smile” in the Oval Office. He called it “perceptive.” She was asking about girls sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein. That’s the mindset. Dismiss survivors. Mock the journalist. Applaud the cruelty. pic.twitter.com/sKIFMPPHV6 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 4, 2026

“I operate honest and fair,” Collins said, adding that her concern is the broader effect on journalists who may hesitate to ask difficult questions due to potential retaliation.

Following the February 3 exchange, Collins shared video of the Oval Office interaction on her Instagram Stories, posting the full clip without commentary.

Trump has a long history of singling out individual reporters during press events, particularly women journalists, often shifting from policy responses to personal insults. The Oval Office confrontation with Collins follows that pattern, occurring as Epstein-related disclosures continue to generate questions for political leaders and institutions alike.

The White House has not issued a statement addressing Trump’s remarks during the exchange.