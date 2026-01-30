Donald Trump Accused Of ‘Hiding From The Press’ As He Avoids Taking Questions

Is Donald Trump avoiding reporters? The president was spotted declining questions from the press on two separate occasions, reigniting concerns about his health. On Thursday, during a Cabinet meeting, Trump ended a 90-minute gathering without taking questions from reporters.

Hours later, he attended an event to sign an executive order addressing substance abuse. Even then, he did not take questions, ending the meeting without giving reporters an opportunity to ask anything. The incidents drew attention on social media and from members of the White House press pool.

Following the meeting, CNN Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins tweeted on X, “In what I believe is a first, President Trump declines to take any questions at his Cabinet meeting.”

Hours later, after the executive meeting, she returned to X, writing, “For the second time today, Trump declines to take any questions from reporters. Hard to think of a moment in the Trump presidency when that’s happened before,” referring to the president’s refusal to take questions at a Cabinet meeting and other events where reporters were present.

Internet users were quick to react to Mr. Trump’s behavior at the events. Some accused him of avoiding the press to sidestep questions about the federal immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis and the deadly shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti by federal agents.

“Trump hides from the press. He doesn’t like the First Amendment,” one user wrote. Other users questioned his cognitive and physical capabilities. “He has to get a nap in before the premiere tonight at the Kennedy Center,” one user wrote, referring to Trump’s expected attendance at the premiere of Melania, a documentary about the first lady.

Trump does not take any questions from the press for the second time today, but Kaitlan Collins asks one anyway —@kaitlancollins: “Mr. President, can you respond to the new Fox poll that says people think lCE’s tactics are too aggressive?” Trump: (ignores question) pic.twitter.com/HAXrycNA4Q — Vince D. Monroy (@vincedmonroy) January 29, 2026

“Trump’s choice to cut events short and skip questions has become a pattern; it keeps control of the message but fuels speculation. Supporters see it as efficiency and focus; critics see it as avoiding accountability. Either way, it grabs headlines and dominates the narrative,” one commenter said.

On Thursday, the president finally answered questions from reporters at the premiere of Melania. However, his earlier behavior continued to raise concerns about his health.

Throughout 2025, Trump was spotted with a bruise on his hand, which the White House later attributed to aspirin use and frequent handshakes. Last year, officials also confirmed that he suffers from chronic venous insufficiency, which causes ankle swelling. Questions have also been raised about his cognitive ability, fueled by his frequent public gaffes and verbal missteps.