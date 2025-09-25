CNN Anchor Shuts Down Kristi Noem in Heated On-Air Argument, Says: “We Tell the Truth”

Kaitlan Collins of CNN was certainly not in the mood to allow Kristi Noem to skate by with the talking points of MAGA, which went on during a heated interview on Wednesday night, and this conversation eventually turned testy. The Homeland Security Chief, as well as the South Dakota governor, came to The Source with Kaitlan Collins to talk about the shocking shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas.

As per multiple reports, three detainees were gunned down, and among them, one was killed, and two were critically injured. The shooter was identified as Joshua Jahn, who subsequently turned the gun on himself. Investigators have said that ammo was found, bearing the words “anti-ICE,” which led Joe Rothrock, a special agent of the FBI, to call it an act of “targeted violence.”

And President Donald Trump didn’t miss seizing the moment as he claimed it as a part of “Left Wing Domestic Terrorism” and praised the “Brave Men and Women of ICE” too. On Truth Social, he raged: “This violence is the result of the Radical Left Democrats constantly demonizing Law Enforcement, calling for ICE to be demolished, and comparing ICE Officers to ‘Nazis.’”

However, Kaitlan Collins surely didn’t permit Noem to convert the tragedy into a partisan weapon. She pressed her guest to shed light on the claims of Trump and Vice President JD Vance regarding the “radical left terrorists,” with Noem shifting gears and attacking CNN itself. She reflected on a recent child murder case, along with an incident circling an abandoned autistic girl, and said, “I wish that our media and I wish reporters like you, Kaitlan, would talk about the victims every day that we interact with… that you refuse to tell.”

However, Collins cut her off by saying, “But CNN didn’t report that, right? Secretary Noem?” Though Kristi Noem didn’t hold back and said, “Just if you guys would just tell the truth about what these criminals are and what they’ve done in their history.” And Collins wasn’t having it either as she said – “We tell the truth,” she fired back. “What you just referenced there is not something that CNN reported, and obviously, we strive for accuracy every night.”

Noem doubled down, claiming her office sends out “about 5 or 6 different press releases every day” to correct media stories. Collins calmly reminded her: “Secretary Noem, as you know, if we get something wrong, we correct it.”

When Collins circled back to the Dallas shooting, she noted Noem was being “very cautious” with her words. Did Trump and Vance have inside info from her department? Twice Collins asked. Twice, Noem dodged. Finally, she admitted: “I can’t speak to what the president and vice president were briefed on, but people don’t write ‘Anti ICE’ on ammunition and then fire into a building… They just don’t do that.”

Noem conceded she didn’t yet know who the victims were and hadn’t spoken to their families. “That hasn’t been given to me as information yet because the FBI is leading this investigation,” she said. Noem used her airtime to blast Democrats Gavin Newsom, Tim Walz, and Jasmine Crockett. “We should have all of them stand up and say enough is enough. American citizens deserve safety, and we’re not going to stand behind any criminals and support them over our law enforcement officers.”

On Fox News earlier, Noem vowed to hire more ICE agents. “What I would tell the American people is, send a strong message. Sign up. Go to join.ice.gov and sign up. And we will put you to work.” But on CNN, Kaitlan Collins made sure she didn’t leave without a bruising fact-check.