Donald Trump’s Save America Act Explained: Why It’s Gaining Republican Support

President Donald Trump’s Save America Act has cleared the US House and has been passed in the US House after the Republicans voted in its favor. But what is this new act that the President has made his utmost priority before the upcoming midterm elections?

Earlier this month, Trump made a TRUTH Social post, making the bill a priority and something that “must be done immediately.” To show that he was serious about the proposed act, he announced that he would not sign any other bills before it. While he was at it, he suggested discarding the watered-down version of the act and going for the gold variant.

Trump: “For all of the Fake News out there, it’s called THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, not the SAVE ACT. Nobody knows what the Save Act means!!!’ pic.twitter.com/gBdIbVXCIU — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) March 18, 2026

He suggested some requirements, such as mandatory voter identification, proof of citizenship, and no mail-in ballots except for military, and in cases of disability, illness, or travel. Two other major changes included no men in women’s sports and restricting gender transition for children. He closed the post, writing, “DO NOT FAIL!!!”

In a separate report from The Washington Post, the president had ramped up the pressure on the GOP members in recent weeks, ensuring that the bill would pass in the House. Interestingly, he had declared the Save America Act as an important and consequential part of their strategy.

He had reportedly promised the Republican lawmakers that passing this bill would “guarantee the midterms” for them. But what would the bill do that Trump ordered fellow Republicans to pass during the meeting? The Save America Act would force voters to provide government-certified proof of citizenship and government-issued photo IDs at the polls.

This bill also mandates the states to hand over their voting rolls to the DHS, making the privacy concerns stricter. Consequently, states have to regularly check their databases and flag the ineligible voters every 30 days. But beyond the voting-related issues, Donald Trump demanded that Congress bar transgender women from participating in women’s sports and gender-change surgeries in children.

As revolutionary as the act sounds, it will cause trouble for married women in the United States. Additionally, worrying critics that staff members will be overworked if a change is made on a significant scale ahead of a major election. In a separate Newsweek report, the acceptable proof-of-citizenship documents were shared.

We must pass the #SAVEAmerica Act to restore confidence in our elections and ensure only U.S. citizens vote. This is a priority. No fake filibusters. Those who oppose this 80–20 issue can come to the Senate Floor, make their case, and then let’s vote. — Senator Dave McCormick (@SenMcCormickPA) March 3, 2026

The documents included a REAL ID confirming the person’s citizenship, a valid U.S. passport, a specified military ID with a U.S. birth record, government-issued photo IDs with a birthplace, a consular report of birth abroad, a certified U.S. birth certificate meeting detailed criteria, a citizenship certificate, and an American Indian Card marked “KIC.”

The SAVE America Act has taken its first step after Republicans voted 51–48 in favor of it. Despite Donald Trump’s push, the bill has a limited chance of passing, but he insists they can win if they are able to alarm voting-rights advocates.

While 60 votes would be required to overcome a filibuster, Republicans are expected to try to avoid it. However, John Thune, the Senate majority leader, has said he is not worried because he believes the strategy could succeed, as some Senate Republicans support it.