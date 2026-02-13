“Pattern Recognition Skills” — Nicki Minaj Endorses SAVE America Act, Criticizes Pro-Vaccine Senators

Superstar rapper Nicki Minaj is ramping up her support of the Safekeeping American Voter Eligibility, or SAVE America Act, as the controversial bill heads to the U.S. Senate.

The SAVE America Act has drawn immense criticism in recent weeks, with opponents arguing the bill would have a significant impact on women and minorities. If passed, the SAVE America Act would require official documentation and proof of U.S. citizenship to vote. This would likely mean a birth certificate or passport, and a government-issued photo ID would be required to vote in person.

Minaj, who is originally from Trinidad and has previously confirmed that she is not a U.S. citizen, loudly endorsed the bill on X and took a jab at Democratic representatives in the process.

“Test your pattern recognition skills,” Minaj wrote. “The [people] who told you to get that vaccine, and to get a thousand boosters, and to show proof everywhere you went that you had been vaccinated — are now telling you that people should NOT show ID to VOTE.”

In other X posts, Minaj joked that she would “bribe” her fans to call their senators and convince them to vote for the bill.

Minaj later dismissed the idea that the SAVE America Act would prevent minorities, especially Black Americans, and women from voting. Vermont Democratic Rep. Becca Balint argued earlier this week that 1 in 4 women would be affected if the name on their ID does not match the name on their birth certificate.

“STOP using black ppl & married women in your shenanigans and say what you really mean!” Minaj wrote. “You really mean ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS — so that you can CHEAT American citizens out of fair elections.”

Minaj also requested that politicians stop referencing the Holocaust or segregation laws, such as Jim Crow, in their opposition to the SAVE America Act.

Minaj’s transition into one of President Donald Trump’s more vocal supporters — she’s even called herself the President’s “No. 1 fan” — has been among the more intriguing political storylines in recent months. After previously criticizing Trump during his first tenure, Minaj has regularly defended Trump since he returned to office in January 2025. She’s even called out those she believes “bully” Trump.

Although Minaj’s X posts often surpass 1 million views, she has received mixed feedback among her supporters. Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett called Minaj a “sellout” earlier this month, and more than 88,000 people have signed a Change.org petition calling for her deportation.

Plenty of her fans, however, have backed the 43-year-old Minaj and made it clear they don’t intend to turn their backs on her. The “Super Bass” rapper was expected to release an album in March, though she has since delayed the project until she finishes renegotiating her contract with Republic Records.