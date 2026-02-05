“I Just Don’t Do Sellouts” — Texas Democrat Rips Nicki Minaj Amid Trump Support

Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett didn’t hold back in blasting rapper Nicki Minaj amid the latter’s newfound support for United States President Donald Trump, Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, and other right-wing figures.

In an interview with TMZ, Crockett became the latest Minaj opponent to accuse the “Super Bass” rapper of turning her back on her fanbase. Minaj, who is originally from Trinidad and has admitted that she is not a U.S. citizen, had criticized Trump and the government’s immigration policies during his first stint as president.

Minaj has since become a vocal supporter of Trump, and the two posed for pictures while holding hands at the U.S. Treasury Department’s Trump Accounts Summit last week. She also attended the premiere of “Melania,” the new documentary about the First Lady.

“I just don’t do sellouts, especially in this moment,” said Crockett, who represents Texas’s 30th congressional district. “Things are too serious. There are too many people that are being harmed.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett says she “don’t mess with” Nicki Minaj anymore as she can’t do “sellouts.” “I’ve always loved Cardi more, and clearly my instincts were right.” https://t.co/iEkGdUQowM pic.twitter.com/DPEb4aZMM0 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 3, 2026

Minaj, who has loudly taken on her critics on social media, had not addressed Crockett’s comments as of publication. The TMZ X post featuring Crockett’s remarks had over 1.6 million views as of Thursday morning.

Crockett’s comments come after Minaj called herself Trump’s “No. 1 fan” and accused others of bullying the president. Her recent actions and political commentary have left her fanbase divided, with some fans even signing a petition to have her deported. Minaj moved to the United States when she was 5. Although Trump gave Minaj a “gold card,” the White House has since clarified that it is not a visa document. Instead, the gold card is a memento.

Others, though, have applauded Minaj for her political outspokenness, even at the risk of hurting her career. Minaj was expected to release an album in March, but confirmed earlier this month that she will not do so until she finishes renegotiating her contract with Republic Records. As of publication, it was unclear whether she still plans to release the project within the coming months.

Despite the recent bad press, Minaj has reported significant increases in her social media follower count and music metrics in recent months. Those numbers reportedly include streaming totals and music video views. Her X posts regularly exceed 1 million views, whether she is commenting on immigration policies, promoting interviews, or taking jabs at other musicians, including Jay-Z and Lizzo.

Model Amber Rose defended Minaj during a livestream with social media personality Sneako last week.

“I’ll never fully understand why she’s getting flack, because she’s helping people,” Rose said. “Regardless, if you don’t agree with her political views, she’s still helping people.”

However, it certainly sounds like Crockett, who is running for U.S. Senate, likely won’t agree with Rose. In fact, we don’t expect Crockett to buy or stream Minaj’s next project.

“So I hope that people remember all of this when she comes back, and she’s broke and she’s begging for money and support because something tells me MAGA ain’t going to do it for her,” Crockett told TMZ.