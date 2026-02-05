NFL Hall of Famer’s Son Faces 11 Felony Counts After Arrest

London Seymour, a University of Georgia football player and the son of NFL legend Richard Seymour, was arrested last week and charged with 11 second-degree felony counts of property damage.

Police arrested Seymour, a walk-on defensive tackle, on Jan. 29. He was released on bond about an hour after being booked. Further details on the arrest, as well as the next steps in the legal process, were not known as of publication.

Although initial reports said Seymour faced 131 charges, media outlets later clarified that he faces 11 counts. He remained on the Bulldogs’ online roster as of publication, and it was unclear whether he would face discipline from the program.

The Bulldogs program has an unfortunate reputation for players becoming involved in legal trouble, with several players arrested in 2025 for driving-related offenses. That list includes offensive lineman Nyier Daniels, who was dismissed from the team in November following an arrest after a high-speed car chase in which he allegedly reached 150 mph.

Georgia defensive lineman London Seymour has been arrested and charged with 11 second-degree felony counts of criminal property damage 🚔 The Dawgs’ annual offseason encounters with the law have officially begun. pic.twitter.com/ZQ5n6O92dM — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) February 5, 2026

Bulldogs freshmen Dontrell Glover and Bo Walker were arrested and charged with misdemeanor theft following an incident at a Walmart in December. Georgia still listed both players on its online roster as of Thursday morning.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart defended the team’s culture in March 2023, less than two weeks after a car crash killed Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. Willock’s family announced this past January that it is filing a $2 million lawsuit against the university.

“Do we have perfect young men and women and players? Not necessarily,” Kirby acknowledged in an interview with ESPN. “But I promise you this, that’s the intent: for us to grow these guys and get them better. And I feel really good about the culture within our program.”

247Sports considered the 6-foot-5, 305-pound Seymour a three-star recruiting prospect from North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, Ga. Although he had previously committed to Boston College, he opted to enroll at Georgia as a walk-on. London’s father, Richard, starred at Georgia in the late 1990s before embarking on a 12-year NFL career.

3x Super Bowl champ. 7x Pro Bowler. NFL 2000s All-Decade Team. All Richard Seymour needs now is his Gold Jacket. @BigSey93 (via @patriots) 📺: #PFHOF22 Enshrinement – Saturday 12pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/7OdA8xQX47 — NFL (@NFL) August 5, 2022

Georgia credited London with appearing in one game as a freshman, a Week 1 victory over Marshall.

Richard Seymour made seven Pro Bowls and was a three-time first-team All-Pro selection with the New England Patriots (2001–08) and Oakland Raiders (2009–12). He recorded 57½ sacks, 91 tackles for a loss, and recovered eight fumbles. Seymour also earned second-team All-Pro honors twice and finished second behind Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis in 2003 Defensive Player of the Year voting.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, Seymour won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and recorded 4½ sacks in 15 career playoff games. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022, two years after being selected to the Patriots’ Hall of Fame.

Richard Seymour had not commented on his son’s arrest as of publication.