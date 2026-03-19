TSA Worker Shares Her Story of Earning Just $4.27 Amid Shutdown

TSA agents across the U.S. are working without pay or at a reduced rate during the current government shutdown. Some have even reported paychecks as low as $4.27 and said they are struggling to cover even their basic living costs.

One TSA agent, Sharre Quick, shared her story with Business Insider. She described how, despite working, she has to rely on food pantries, saying that she “never imagined that protecting the country would one day mean standing in line for food.”

Sharre is a government worker with a salary, yet she also feels “essentially stuck.” As a federal employee, she cannot simply find another job even though she isn’t currently being paid her correct wages.

Trump thanks TSA agents going to work but “not being paid” after first missed paycheck amid partial government shutdown https://t.co/VnzYp40Ihn — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 15, 2026

And what amount did she receive for the last month? She said, “My last paycheck was $4.27.” She would need to be pre-approved before she can be re-assigned anywhere else. Sharre is obligated to work a full day’s work even though she can’t even pay her bills. She said that she is exhausted, stressed, and feels physically ill.

The government shutdown has left many TSA workers with reduced paychecks or no check at all as Congress has yet to fund DHS. This has led to about 50,000 TSA airport agents who have been working with no or reduced wages for the last month.

Some workers have even reported that this is the third time in less than 6 months that they have been affected. Meaning that they have had little time to recover financially between these bouts of no pay. They find themselves stretched thin.

She keeps your airport safe. Her last paycheck was $4.27. And she can’t legally go find another job. #GovernmentShutdown #TSA #Paycheck pic.twitter.com/Z1fXI64OG8 — Antoine Wade (@ajwade) March 19, 2026

TSA workers are considered essential workers. This means even during government shutdowns they are required to work so that the air travel industry is not disrupted. This has led to a dilemma for many agents as they are required to work even when they have no funds coming in.

Their dedication has been noted. As Atlanta Mayor Andrew Dickens says, “TSA officers… continue to show up every day… even as they face uncertainty at home.” The unions are also taking strain. “We really don’t want rain checks, we just want paychecks,” said union leader Cameron Cochems.

And while many agents are taking strain, airports, especially smaller ones, are also experiencing the fallout. While some airports are maintaining operations, others are reporting staff shortages, sick call-outs, and never ending security lines during peak travel. Some economists have even warned that the industry has already lost as much as $2.5 billion.

As this DHS shutdown stretches on, airports have started asking for donations for TSA workers who continue to work without being paid. “The community is really stepping up,” a spokesman at @DENAirport told me. pic.twitter.com/Q7skfd0d2w — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) March 17, 2026

Some communities are taking action to support the employees. Food banks, such as the one in Pittsburgh, have stepped up and hosting a food pantry. They said, “We’re here to partner with the airport as long as it’s needed.”

In Wisconsin, Airport Director Brian Grefe said that they are “accepting cash donations. We will pool the resources together and then buy non-cash gift cards that TSA employees can accept.” He specified that each gift card had to have a value of less than $20 each.



The effort has been nationwide as people stand collect meal vouchers, collect donations, and free transportation vouchers for the employees. “We encourage travelers to be patient with and understanding of TSA agents,” a representative at ATL airport said. As one traveler aptly put it, “TSA not getting paid is a security problem.”