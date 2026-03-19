TSA Official Warns Smaller Airports Could Shut Down Amid Ongoing DHS Funding Crisis

Due to a partial government shutdown, travel during the busy spring break season has become challenging for people at major U.S. airports. The whole crisis began after a political deadlock over immigration policies left the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) without funding.

As a result, thousands of TSA officers worked without pay for weeks, while others walked away from the jobs. As per reports, around 10 percent of TSA workers called out on a single day, while some airports reported absence rates of up to 20 percent.

3+ hour TSA lines for travelers. 300+ TSA officers who have quit. A $0 paycheck for those continuing to serve. Enough is enough. No more playing politics with the lives of Americans. The Democrat shutdown of DHS must end now. pic.twitter.com/VsHc71TOA9 — TSA (@TSA) March 14, 2026

As hundreds of officers quit making an already difficult situation worse, TSA’s official account took to X expressing displeasure and urging for a solution. “Enough is enough,” the post said, pointing to long lines, unpaid workers and growing stress on the system.

Besides the employees, U.S. citizens and daily travelers are also suffering as a result of the crisis. At several airports across the country, passengers are being told to arrive up to three hours before their flights just to make it through security.

Business Insider reported that at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, passengers faced wait times of up to 90 minutes on the morning of Thursday, March 19. The situation was worse during the weekend, when travelers reported waiting for almost two hours just to get through security.

According to TSA projections, ATL expects nearly 350K travelers from Thursday, March 19, through Sunday, March 22. To help ensure a smooth travel experience, keep these tips in mind. Visit https://t.co/yJ286TXZPq for more resources. pic.twitter.com/suzuK8gH3o — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) March 18, 2026

Further, at John F. Kennedy International Airport, security lines stretched beyond 30 minutes, while nearby Newark Liberty International Airport saw waits of up to 40 minutes. Even LaGuardia Airport reported delays, though slightly shorter.

However, things seemed fine at other parts of the country. At Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, wait times varied from just a couple of minutes to over 25 minutes depending on the checkpoint. Whereas at Denver International Airport, lines exceeded 35 minutes early in the day.

Amid such crises, people are growing concerned about what could happen next. A senior TSA official warned that if the shutdown continues, smaller airports might have no choice but to shut down operations completely due to staff shortages.

“Frankly, there’s not much else we can do,” Adam Stahl, the acting deputy administrator of the TSA told Fox News. “If this continues, it’s not hyperbole to suggest that we may have to quite literally shut down airports, particularly smaller ones,” Stahl said.

Behind the scenes, since the pressure on TSA workers is intense, travelers are advised to plan ahead and expect delays. Officials advised that the best way to avoid missing a flight is to arrive as early as possible and stay updated through airport websites or apps.