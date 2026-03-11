Over 300 TSA Employees Have Left After Kristi Noem’s Firing

The shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has put a financial toll on the workers. With the TSA staff members already working without pay, the department is nearing its one-month shutdown.

According to reports from CBS News, unscheduled absences among security officers have doubled during the ongoing shutdown of the DHS. It was stated that over 300 employees had left the agency. CBS exclusively obtained the department’s internal statistics.

Spring break travel NIGHTMARE in Houston. Thanks to the Democrats’ reckless DHS shutdown, security lines are stretching OUT THE DOOR as travelers wait for HOURS across the country — including at Houston’s Hobby Airport. Democrats need to end their reckless DHS shutdown and stop… pic.twitter.com/pydo8v0fLE — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 9, 2026

In the statistics, it was noticeable that since February 2026, the call-out rates have increased to double-digit percentages at some nationwide airports. As a result, passengers have to queue longer at the security checks, with the process getting more complex.

The report stated that since the shutdown order, unscheduled absences by the staff members rose 6%, up from 4% before government funding lapsed. The absence of the staff members was significantly higher on some dates, reaching a total of 9% on February 23, 2026; 8% on March 6, 2026; 7% on March 9, 2026.

The numbers spiked more sharply at Hobby Airport, 53% of the staff members called in sick on March 8, 2026. The following day, 47% of employees called out. Likewise, at the John F. Kennedy International Airport, TSA officers averaged a 21% absence rate, which is one of the highest rates in a major airport.

Other airports, such as Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, recorded a 19% absence rate, while Pittsburgh International Airport recorded a 13% absence rate. The statistics were affected by the harsh weather conditions. For instance, 77% of TSA staff members at JFK called out during a major blizzard.

In a separate report from Khou 11, travelers faced unusually long waits in security lines that stretched for four to five hours. Consequently, it became a nightmare for passengers. A traveler expressed their disappointment, saying, “Oh Lord, I walked through there, and I said, ‘Woof, we’re gonna be here awhile.’”

Michael Cevallos, another passenger, described his surprise at the long security line already stretching out the door. Adding to the frustration, TSA staff were unavailable to direct passengers. Leah Turner, a passenger, said, “There’s been a lot of frustration. A lot of people are very upset.”

⚠️ TSA Wait Times at Houston Hobby Airport (HOU) are longer than usual! Current: 90 min

Typical: 5 min

Difference: +85 min Plan extra time for security screening. #TSA #AirportSecurity #TravelAlert — Qsensor – Airport Wait Times & Flight Status (@TravelQsensor) March 10, 2026

However, the issue is not going to be solved because President Donald Trump has fired Kristi Noem as Secretary of Homeland Security. Hence, the TSA’s lapsed funding will be her concern till the end of the month, making Markwayne Mullin, Oklahoma Senator, the first uphill task of his new position.

Since the airports are already overcrowded and are facing staff shortages, the Houston Airport System clarified that staff shortages will vary from shift to shift. Furthermore, officials recommend that travelers arrive at least four to five hours before their scheduled flight and check with their airline for the latest travel information.