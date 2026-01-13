TSA Warns of New $45 Fine for Travelers Starting Feb. 1 — Here’s How to Avoid It

Since REAL ID became mandatory for passengers last year, in May 2025, the TSA will soon introduce more regulations for flyers not carrying the required document. Starting from February 1, 2026, the Transportation Security Administration will charge $45 at TSA checkpoints if they happen to find an individual without it.

According to a report from WUNC News, during a press conference at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Paul Tine addressed the newest verification process. He mentioned that it was a “straightforward” process, which aims to make the process ‘more convenient’ for everyone. He said,

“For those who don’t yet have a Real ID, the easiest way to avoid the new verification process and fee is to get one before your next flight. It’s straightforward. We’ve made it more convenient than ever.”

The commissioner of the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles stated that the fee will be charged starting February 1, 2026. He briefly explained the process to passengers who did not possess a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or passport.

Travelers must obtain a Real ID, marked with a star in the upper right corner, by May 7, 2025, for air travel. The Real ID Act, passed in 2005, aims to enhance security and prevent ID fraud, following 9/11 Commission recommendations. pic.twitter.com/TNn1utpO6d — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) November 20, 2024

Hence, those found without one will pay the fee through the pay.gov website and show the transaction proof at the TSA checkpoint. Tine urged people who have yet to get their REAL IDs to visit the Department of Motor Vehicles offices at the earliest, before the officials get caught up in work during the summer. He said,

“Please don’t wait until summer, which is our busiest time of year. No need to show up early. We’re seeing short lines all day, including the afternoons.”

Jennifer Gordon encouraged passengers to pay the fees in advance of their travel date “to avoid delays at the screening checkpoint.” Though a digital or printed copy of the fee receipt will be accepted during screening, the passengers who don’t possess either will be asked to step aside from the line to avoid any form of delay.

DO NOT GET A REAL ID: You can still fly (without being fined) with a passport, passport card or any of the approved TSA identification methods. Learn more at https://t.co/GAtYRH7l1K pic.twitter.com/EwM8QORR3E — CCHFreedom (@CCHFreedom) January 9, 2026

In a separate report from Fox 5 Vegas, Hailey Foster mentioned that this move was 20 years in the making and made to make the people travel “more conveniently.” She said,

“So that was set in place, I want to say, over 20 years ago, and that’s just a way for people to kind of fly a little bit more safely, more conveniently.”

For some, paying $45 is not a big deal, but if they happen to be a frequent flyer, then this amount will quickly accumulate to hundreds of dollars. However, if you’re still not ready to get yourself a REAL ID, you can use alternatives like a U.S. passport, a DHS Trusted Traveler card, a military ID, an enhanced driver’s license, and more.

The rules do not apply to minors, as they will be traveling with their parents, but if they are traveling alone, then they should have some valid ID with them. Nevertheless, getting the right identification card is necessary because TSA will potentially make traveling more difficult without it.