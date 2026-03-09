DHS Shutdown Cripples Airport Security—Wait Times Hit 4 Hours As TSA Employees Go Unpaid

The Department of Homeland Security’s shutdown has impacted thousands of passengers traveling daily across different U.S. airports. Initially, sudden and rather long delays were witnessed, especially at the security checkpoints. An average waiting time even reached about three or four hours as lines stretched all the way into the parking garages.

On Sunday, airport officials blamed the delays on the ongoing DHS shutdown. They pointed to the government-imposed closure as the sole cause. Delays were especially alarming at airports in Houston and New Orleans.

Partial government shutdown caused long wait times at airports due to TSA employees working without pay. ✈️😩 A funding bill for DHS was approved by the House but needs Senate approval to take effect. 🏛️✅ pic.twitter.com/CrvARv1of4 — unumihai Media (@unumihaimedia) March 9, 2026

​For instance, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport faced long waiting times as passengers tried to pass through TSA screening points. Airport officials had warned on social media about higher-than-normal passenger numbers over spring break. Despite this, extremely long queues still formed. Passengers were first urged to arrive three to four hours early. That suggestion soon changed, and travelers were then told to arrive four to five hours before their flights.

The chaos, confusion and delays were all a result of the partial shutdown of the federal department. It essentially sparked a staffing crisis, since many TSA agents had been working without pay. Some active agents called in sick, while others reduced their working hours due to their unpaid status. This severely crippled security checkpoints at airports.

Moreover, **Transportation Security Administration PreCheck has also been temporarily paused. Passengers who relied on it heavily are feeling the impact, adding to wait times. Lines have grown longer and screening has slowed. Houston Airports, for one, issued a statement noting the disruption. Officials admitted that the ongoing shutdown “can impact security work day-to-day and shift-to-shift.”

Officials across affected airports believe the scheduling crisis could continue into next week. For the uninitiated, the partial government shutdown began on Feb. 14, 2026. Meanwhile, agents with the Transportation Security Administration were still expected to work without pay during the shutdown.

On the other hand, Democratic lawmakers say the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will not be funded without new restrictions. They want limits placed on federal immigration work. However, Republicans have argued that reforms have already been made and have opposed adding new limits. The difference of opinion has therefore created a stalemate.

Aside from passengers, several airlines are also feeling the strain. The widespread delays have disrupted their planned flight rosters. Chris Sununu, the CEO of Airlines for America, a trade group for U.S. airlines, urged both Congress and the Trump administration to work together.

Hobby Airport says we are seeing a second day of long security lines due to staffing issues resulting from the DHS shutdown. As of 4:45am Monday, the airport says wait times were two hours; Sunday wait times were over three hours. Photo: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/YHHCg9Hxdj — KTRH News (@ktrhnews) March 9, 2026

He said, “We are in spring break travel season and expecting record numbers of people to take to the skies. Airlines have done their part to prepare; now Congress and the administration must act with urgency to reach a deal that reopens DHS and ends this shutdown. America’s travel security workforce is too important to be used as political leverage.”

​As the political standoff remains unresolved, leaving TSA employees unpaid. Travelers have responded with anger to the situation at airports. They have expressed massive anger and shock to these uncalled delays. In fact, the partial shutdown has made many feel unsafe. They are troubled by the government’s approach as they agree transportation security to be too vital to be used as a bargaining chip.