TSA Cautions Government Shutdown Could Strain Airport Security – and Force Closures

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees are warning that another government shutdown could spell disaster for understaffed airport security. If security resources are already pushed further and longer, airports across the country could spiral into chaos.

“As the weeks continue, if this continues, it’s not hyperbole to suggest that we may have to quite literally shut down airports, particularly smaller ones, if call-out rates go up,” Stahl said, according to The Hill. “A lot of these officers can’t afford to come in.”

TSA data indicates that more than 300 officers have left their security posts since the government shutdown began on Valentine’s Day. In addition to that figure, the rate of “unscheduled absences: has more than doubled over the past month. Being classified as essential workers, nearly 50,000 TSA officers have been required to work without pay during the shutdown.

JUST IN TSA officials drop a bombshell – airports nationwide may have to SHUT DOWN as Democrats continue to hold DHS funding hostage in the Senate: “If this continues, it’s NOT hyperbole to suggest we may have to literally shut down airports!” pic.twitter.com/dKKekIhrgh — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) March 17, 2026

Lines are the airports are now wrapping around terminals and security checks slowed to a crawl. As concerns about Iranian “sleeper cells” continue, less than full security capacity at the nation’s airports could pave the way for a tragic disaster should a terrorist group seize upon the shutdown situation and formulate an attack.

Most TSA officers are expected to work during a shutdown, like many essential federal workers. However, the expectation that employees will work without getting paid has historically led to many workers calling out.

Airport delays are worsening as the partial government shutdown drags on, with thousands of TSA agents working without pay and calling out sick. The staffing shortages are leading to long security lines and raising concerns about travel during the busy spring break season.… pic.twitter.com/46yjP3RZoO — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) March 17, 2026

“If there’s a shutdown, people aren’t going to get paid and they won’t be able to afford to come to work,” a TSA union representative said. “People need gas to get to work. They have childcare they need to pay for. Before they know it, they can’t afford food.”

Travel delays could start to become noticeable if there is a lapse in funding, especially during busy travel seasons. Delays could be exacerbated at major airports where security lines are already long.

TSA officials said officers are already exhausted. “Screening officers are overwhelmed. They’re working overtime. They’re trying to keep the system going,” the source said. “If there’s a shutdown, you’re going to see longer lines.”

The comments from TSA workers and union representatives come as Congress remains deadlocked over funding, with fears growing that the government could partially shut down if no agreement is reached by the Sept. 30 deadline.

Lawmakers reached a stopgap funding bill last week to keep the government open until September and negotiations are ongoing as federal employees await word on whether or not they’ll receive a paycheck on time. In the past, missed paydays have contributed to employees leaving TSA. “Our members are stressed. We’ve had multiple shutdowns. Every time they do this, we lose officers,” the union representative added.

Efforts have been made to boost officer pay and hire new workers over the last few years. But union officials are worried those efforts could be stalled if employees aren’t paid during a shutdown. Travelers would likely experience longer wait times at airport security. During the longest government shutdown earlier this decade, TSA officers warned that airport security lines would increase by 30%.

“We need a certain number of people every day to provide screening services. If you upset that ratio, then everything just grinds to a halt,” the TSA official noted. “You wouldn’t be able function at full capacity. It wouldn’t take long for the lines to get crazy. A lot of people are stressed. They can’t pay their bills. They know they have to work, but they have families. Millions of people fly every day. They’re worried about keeping America safe,”

TSA has said that there are plans in place to ensure airport security wouldn’t be disrupted during a shutdown. But many officials say that running at full capacity will continue to be difficult.