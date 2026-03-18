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TSA Cautions Government Shutdown Could Strain Airport Security – and Force Closures

Published on: March 18, 2026 at 1:32 PM ET

TSA agents sound the alarm as looming shutdown threatens staffing, security, and travel nationwide

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
TSA warns that government shutdown is over taxing airport security across the nation. (Image Source: X, @TSA)

“As the weeks continue, if this continues, it’s not hyperbole to suggest that we may have to quite literally shut down airports, particularly smaller ones, if call-out rates go up,” Stahl said, according to The Hill. “A lot of these officers can’t afford to come in.”

TSA data indicates that more than 300 officers have left their security posts since the government shutdown began on Valentine’s Day. In addition to that figure,  the rate of “unscheduled absences: has more than doubled over the past month. Being classified as essential workers, nearly 50,000 TSA officers have been required to work without pay during the shutdown.

Lines are the airports are now wrapping around terminals and security checks slowed to a crawl. As concerns about Iranian “sleeper cells” continue, less than full security capacity at the nation’s airports could pave the way for a tragic disaster should a terrorist group seize upon the shutdown situation and formulate an attack.

“People need gas to get to work. 

TSA officials said officers are already exhausted. “Screening officers are overwhelmed. They’re working overtime. 

“Our members are stressed. We’ve had multiple shutdowns. 

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