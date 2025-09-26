TSA Plans to Remove Major Rule That Frustrates Every Passenger at Security Checkpoints

TSA’s existing policy limiting the amount of liquids being carried in luggage has been a perennial problem, creating a bottleneck of issues. One of the most-debated policies that frequently leads to long queues and hold-ups at the security checkpoints in airports was first introduced back in 2006. As per this rule, passengers are only allowed to bring a quart-sized bag of liquids, aerosols, gels, and creams in their carry-on luggage and through the checkpoint. It has been popularly tagged as the 3-1-1 regulations and still continues to be one of the most common reasons due to which bags are frisked extensively.

Moreover, these liquids are also permitted to be carried only in travel-size containers that are 3.4 ounces or less per item. At the time of the screening, passengers have to place these liquid items in a small bag separated from the main carry-on luggage for proper screening. However, the rule that has left flyers irritated for so many decades now stands a chance of being changed.

As per TSA Deputy Acting Administrator Adam Stahl, the agency has now been aggressively looking into the pressing matter of liquids being carried in airports. Speaking at the Skift Global Forum recently, he reiterated what the TSA Secretary was adamant about in the matter of liquids, referring to Kristi Neom‘s previous comment on ‘questioning everything that TSA does’. In response, Stahl had a completely different take on the matter.

He said, “We want to do it in a thoughtful, calibrated manner. We are taking a hard look at it right now. It’s determined by technology and other things going on right now.” Adam Stahl, however, clarified that at this point, he could not make any promises on when and how the rules on carrying liquids would be changed or when the TSA would make the announcement.

For the unversed, over quite some time now, TSA has been working extensively on revamping several problematic policies of theirs, which have particularly sparked much debate and unrest among passengers. One of them had been to strike off the requirement for passengers to remove their shoes at the airport. This policy, too, had been placed in action back in 2006, after the infamous case of ‘shoe-bomber’ Richard Reid’s failed attempt to take down a flight from Paris to Miami in 2001.

Addressing why this change was made in TSA policy, Stahl mentioned, “We were given a charge from the Secretary on day one to really take a look at the aviation security process at large to make it more seamless, more enjoyable.” He explained that the TSA has now put in a multilayered screening process in place, which allows them to change the way they carry out the screening while still making it safe and upholding the best of security.

Well, the strict restrictions on the permitted amount of liquids to be carried were actually a result of an incident in 2006 where the TSA authorities foiled an attempt to smuggle liquid explosives aboard planes. Ever since, liquids have actually become a chaotic point of frustration among passengers, and visuals of them chugging water aggressively to discarding even the best in class makeup products, which are beyond the permissible size, are common at the airport.