Attention Travelers! TSA’s New Rules Could Ruin Your In-Flight Glam Plans

There’s a bit of bad news for glam travelers as TSA has put in some limitations on carrying hair tools, at least in checked luggage. In August 2025, NBC News reported that the TSA – Transport Security Administration declared some new rules and has eventually declared some new rules banning certain cordless hair tools. It includes curling irons and flat irons, especially those that run on gas cartridges or butane, from checked bags.

However, there’s no need to panic as as possibility of bringing them is still there, but only if they fit in your carry-on. Extra gas cartridges are totally forbidden, and it hardly matters if it is carry-on or checked. The same principle applies to cordless curling irons and straighteners that use lithium-ion batteries, and checked luggage is off-limits.

To add, as per the TSA guidelines, you need to pack all these with a safety cover so they don’t heat up mid-flight. This means things that has batteries or gas, eventually leading to a fire hazard waiting to happen. And alongside portable chargers, there’s another restriction, which says that people are allowed to bring only a single cordless hair appliance per person, as per the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

To be precise, butane is highly flammable. It isn’t that you can’t bring these gadgets totally, but the thing is, they want those particular things in the cabin, under the constant supervision of the flight attendants, and eventually they can take action, if necessary.

Though like all these rules of TSA, this can be subject to the particular officer concerned. This means an agent might let it slide, but it doesn’t mean all those agents will permit the same. TSA has also given the exact amount of money an individual needs to pay incase they break the rule, and as per reports, civil penalties can climb to more than $17,000. After hearing the amount, it doesn’t seem like it is worth risking

Different Country, Different Rules

Remember, TSA rules only apply in the U.S. Once you’re abroad, the country you’re flying to (and the airline you’re on) may have their own restrictions. Some airlines even forbid using the devices mid-flight, even if you’re allowed to bring them on board. If you really want to play it safe, experts say to stick with old-school corded curling irons and straighteners. Sure, they’re less portable, but they come with way fewer restrictions.

What to Consider Before Packing That Curler

Before you toss your favorite tool in your suitcase, check if it actually works where you’re going. Different countries have different voltages, and popular tools like the Dyson Airwrap aren’t dual-voltage. That means plugging them into the wrong socket can fry your gadget, void its warranty, or worse.

Instead, consider investing in a travel-specific hair appliance. These are usually dual-voltage, more compact, and designed to handle life abroad. You’ll likely need a travel adapter, too. In some cases, you might even need a voltage converter, like the BESTEK International Power Adapter, which claims it can handle power-hungry tools like straighteners and curlers without blowing up.

Bottom line? If you’re a frequent flyer, it might be time to trade your glam station for a travel-friendly version. Better that than having TSA snatch your flat iron at security.