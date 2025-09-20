Your Boarding Pass Might Make TSA Slow You Down – Here’s How

If you aren’t stuck in a TSA line wondering why your boarding pass looks encoded, this really is the beginning of the most wonderful time of the year. Before burying your boarding pass, Americans should check for four tiny letters that might throw off their well-planned airport routine as they get ready for fall foliage trips, Halloween flights, and the annual Thanksgiving–Christmas flight shuffle.

The letters? SSSS. Although it sounds festive, they do not stand for Santa’s Sleigh Security Squad!

Instead, they stand for Secondary Security Screening Selection, which is the travel industry’s version of being told to stay off and unpack everything. It can actually occur even if you have Global Entry, CLEAR, or TSA PreCheck as a Trusted Traveler.

Congratulations! If your boarding pass bears the “SSSS” branding, you have been selected for an encore performance at the security checkpoint. You will receive an in-depth check rather than a quick one while wearing your shoes and putting away your laptop. Think about more pat-downs, swab testing for explosive residue, and bag inspections. Islands says this process can add 15-45 minutes to your airport timetable. This means that you might want to reconsider if you were going to have that latte before getting on board.

There are several reasons why you might get those unwanted four letters, and not all of them mean that you have done anything wrong. Some typical causes are buying a ticket at the last minute, choosing a one-way flight, paying in cash, flying to or from a country that the U.S. State Department has been warned about, appearing suspicious at the airport (pro tip: don’t joke about bombs), and being selected at random.

Yes, you could be selected just because the algorithm thought that you were the lucky winner!

It appears Tulsi Gabbard and I have something in common! Evidently the fascists in our government put us on TSA terror watchlist! I was just singled out for “special screening” 3rd time! Note identical SSSS code on Tulsi’s & mine boarding pass! Thanks Biden-Harris-Mayorkas!! pic.twitter.com/MbwWSjiWsK — 💥Hank💥 (@HankishTwitZone) September 9, 2024

Unfortunately, you cannot politely turn down the invitation to the extra checkup. You’re in for the long haul if “SSSS” appears on your boarding pass. Your best option is to: Arrive early and allow an additional forty-five minutes for possible delays. Agents only follow protocol, so remain calm. Pack wisely, as it’s easier to pass through checks quickly if your bags are tidy.

While we’re talking about holiday travel myths, let’s clear up a recent rumor: the TSA didn’t ban electric toothbrushes. They have urged passengers to pack toothbrushes (and other items that use lithium batteries) in carry-on luggage and keep them turned off and stored in a safe spot. Checked bags filled with lithium batteries tend to overheat and even catch fire — not the celebratory sparkle we’d want.

SSSS. Four capital S’s in a row. Infrequent travelers may be surprised if they see those letters on their boarding pass. That code, which stands for Secondary Security Screening Selection, is used by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to carry out a more screening pic.twitter.com/GjbDiVIxyw — Baba lucky (@Babalucky254) April 17, 2023

Check your boarding pass before traveling this holiday season. Grab a coffee to-go and give yourself some extra time at security if you see ‘SSSS.’ After all, you would rather not tell a story at the Thanksgiving table about missing your flight over four letters!

