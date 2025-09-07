TSA Warns Against Carrying this Common Bathroom Essential in Checked Luggage

The TSA often reminds passengers boarding flights not to carry devices with lithium batteries. They pose a serious risk on board, and some common items include laptops, power banks, e-cigarettes, and vapes.

One thing that people may forget is that a bathroom essential is something that they may toss into their luggage without even giving a thought. An electric toothbrush with lithium batteries does not belong in the checked luggage like other mentioned devices.

As per the TSA’s recent announcement, electric toothbrushes must be carried in carry-on bags as they have batteries. Passengers must avoid putting them in checked baggage to avoid any danger to the plane.

The post reads, ‘Traveling with your electric toothbrush or other items that buzz? If they have an installed lithium battery, you should pack them in your carry-on bag. Any spare or uninstalled lithium batteries must be placed in a carry-on bag.’

Traveling with your electric toothbrush, or other items that buzz? If they have an installed lithium battery you should pack them in your carry-on bag. Any spare or uninstalled lithium batteries must be placed in a carry-on bag. More on this topic here: https://t.co/eZom4Dgvvp pic.twitter.com/jOBPOrsHH8 — TSA (@TSA) September 4, 2025

The TSA’s shoes-off policy is no longer implemented unless necessary; however, passengers are expected to follow these updates. They have to pay attention when packing common household items before their travel.

Due to temperature and pressure variations, such devices may often leak or release toxic fumes that can lead to explosions and fires. This makes these devices extremely dangerous when not handled properly.

So far, there have been fifty incidents of smoke, fire, and heat where lithium batteries were in the baggage in 2025, according to The Mirror. A recent incident was documented on Aug 8 when a person’s phone overheated and started smoking on an American Airlines flight.

Flying with lithium ion batteries? 🔋 It’s all about knowing the rules. Our new article demystifies regulations on carry-on vs. checked bags and explains the risk of thermal runaway. ⚠️ Read our full story to stay informed for a safer journey ➡️ https://t.co/RO4a2wFV3C… pic.twitter.com/JGqX19lXlH — Airbus (@Airbus) September 2, 2025

He suffered some injuries due to this, and the flight was delayed. Apart from lithium batteries, other items such as curling irons with gas refills are not allowed. Following the rules set by the TSA allows for a smooth check-in and boarding while keeping the flight safe for everyone.

Many people get confused about what items to carry and what to avoid, while some have limitations on quantity. So it’s best to get regular updates for TSA checklist before flying to ensure your flight is comfortable without any delays. To keep the people updated, TSA’s social handles also share regular updates.