X User Finds Clever Hack to Circumvent TSA — How Practical Is It

A user on X (formerly Twitter) using the handle @SolBrah has come up with a very interesting solution to a recurring problem for travelers.

According to TSA rules and regulations, liquids, gels, and aerosols must be carried in specific quantities. The permitted amount is 3.4 ounces, or 100 milliliters, in carry-on luggage. Anything more than the prescribed amount must be placed in checked luggage. This limitation also extends to water bottles. This means that travelers must either purchase water onboard or buy it at their destination.

However, @SolBrah suggested to users on X that while full bottles of water might not be allowed as carry-ons, an unopened coconut would most likely be. Hailed as a clever subversion of TSA rules, multiple users on X resonated with the idea.

Flying ProTip: You cannot travel with full water bottles but you can travel with a full unopened coconut. Arrive to your destination fully hydrated. pic.twitter.com/9MSGrMWXzq — ⚡️🌞 Sol Brah 🌞🐬 (@SolBrah) December 15, 2025

Travel + Leisure spoke to the TSA about the validity of such an idea. They confirmed that it was a sound circumvention of the 3-1-1 rule for liquids, gels, and aerosols. However, there are other regulations that prevent travelers from exploiting this hack. A TSA spokesperson said that if a passenger was observed carrying unopened coconuts, they might be pulled aside for questioning.

The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) noted that certain rules prevent specific goods from entering the country. The agency “prohibits or restricts the movement of many agricultural products from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands into the U.S. mainland.”

This includes fresh fruits, flowers, and vegetables. Essentially, this hack cannot work if the traveler is arriving in the United States from any of its island territories.

However, several users on X have pointed out one problem with this idea. Carrying a coconut on a flight might lead to additional challenges. Many users wondered how one could open a coconut on a flight, given that blades are also restricted by the TSA.

The obvious solution to this dilemma is carrying a metal straw. This would allow passengers to pierce the flesh of the coconut without worrying about spilling the liquid inside in a tight space. The TSA also allows the carrying of corkscrews without blades, which could also be used to open the fruit.

Regarding restricted items, the TSA spokesperson said the agency does not actually confiscate them. Most passengers have a few options, including placing the product in their checked luggage or leaving it in their personal vehicle. Many passengers choose to surrender it to the TSA.