Hundreds of Flights Canceled at Detroit Airport as Winter Storm Meets Federal Shutdown

Detroit, Michigan, is known for its extreme cold, with several inches of snow and high winds that cause sub-zero temperatures and low visibility during heavy storms. Recently, a strong gust of wind, winter weather, and heavy snow have caused widespread travel disruptions at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport. The issue left several passengers stranded.

Many flights were canceled due to severe weather, while Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers fielded passenger concerns amid a partial Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown. According to Fox2, several Americans were enthusiastic about traveling for spring break, but nearly 80 flights were canceled, with disruptions continuing into the evening.

In addition to Detroit, Newark, JFK, and LaGuardia airports were also affected.

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Delta Air Lines was the most affected carrier. Nationwide, over 5,000 flights have been disrupted. American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines have also implemented major travel restrictions.

The partial shutdown began on February 14 after disagreements over immigration policy funding for ICE, which has faced scrutiny over enforcement practices and use-of-force incidents. While ICE remains mostly funded, Democrats have pushed for reforms, including stricter identification requirements for agents and stricter warrant rules.

According to the BBC, DHS has been facing a shortage of funds since February, after Congress failed to reach a budget agreement. The Trump administration has blamed Democrats for the impasse, while Democrats have withheld support pending immigration policy changes.

In the letter to Congress, the CEOs of these airlines said:

“Once again, air travel is the political football amid another government shutdown.”

“First, leaders should immediately come together to reach an agreement ​to fund the Department of Homeland Security,” they added. “Then they need to act so this problem never happens again.” The letter also urged Congress to pass legislation guaranteeing that air traffic controllers would be paid. TSA workers missed their first full paycheck on Friday but continued working as “essential workers.”

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The outlet further reported that more than 300 TSA workers have quit their jobs due to a lack of salary, as they struggle to make ends meet.

In the letter to Congress, CEO’s of these airlines said that it’s “difficult, if not impossible” for TSA workers to “put food on the table, put gas in the car and pay rent” without their timely pay.

Staff shortages, combined with severe weather and increased spring break travel, have led to significant disruptions. Passengers in Austin, Texas, faced wait times over 100 minutes, and long lines were also reported in Fort Lauderdale and Atlanta.

Airports, including Austin-Bergstrom, have advised travelers to arrive at least two and a half hours before domestic flights. Airports in Denver, Seattle, and Las Vegas have requested donations for TSA workers who remain unpaid.

According to sources, the impact of the shutdown is felt across the entire air travel experience, from curbside to gate. Early-morning travelers, who generally experience smoother operations, are encountering long lines that extend into check-in halls.

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Later in the day, rolling flight delays are stranding passengers in terminals, simultaneously affecting onboard food service, seating arrangements, and restroom availability. Major airlines have advised passengers to check flight status before heading to the airport and use flexible travel waivers when available, especially for itineraries with layovers.

Many other airlines have urged passengers to arrive three hours before domestic departures and an additional time for international departures, as security lines may significantly extend wait times.