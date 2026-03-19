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Economists Estimate $2.5 Billion Already Lost Amid DHS Shutdown

Published on: March 19, 2026 at 2:35 PM ET

Economists warn shutdown fallout is accelerating as security operations and travel take a hit

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
DHS shutdown lingers on, hampering TSA agents at airports.
TSA agents are struggling to keep airport security fully operational during DHS government shutdown. (Image Source: Wikimedia Commons)

It’s affecting multiple industries including our airports. 

“The economic damage is significant and growing by the day,” economists told the New York Post, pointing out slowed travel, and overall delayed operations during the DHS shutdown.

“Air travel disruptions alone are costing millions daily,” analysts explained to the New York Post. They also noted that reduced checkpoint efficiency is discouraging some American travelers and causing changes to airlines to schedules.

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