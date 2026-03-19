Shutdown hits $2.5 billion in economic damages and is still counting. Worst affected among American businesses is the Department of Homeland Security – DHS, which economists say has exceeded $2.5 billion in losses.

The longer DHS shutdown lasts, economists say, the more it will cost the country. It’s affecting multiple industries including our airports. As the longest U.S. government shutdown continues to hammer the nation’s airports, airlines and federal employees, the economic damage keeps growing. The New York Post reports that the shutdown is already costing Americans.

🚨BREAKING: President Trump says Republicans will NOT accept $1.5T for healthcare for illegal immigrants to reopen the government.

Trump: “It’s a DEMOCRAT SHUTDOWN.”

Do you agree?

YES or NO? pic.twitter.com/yxUZwcS3lh — Dina zee (@dinazee98) March 10, 2026

“The economic damage is significant and growing by the day,” economists told the New York Post, pointing out slowed travel, and overall delayed operations during the DHS shutdown.

Thousands—if not tens of thousands—of Department of Homeland Security workers are out of work or working without pay. Even DHS employees who are considered essential and have to continue working are now unpaid, which could affect morale and retention down the road. The industries affected by the lapse in federal operations are wide-reaching.

BREAKING: Senate Republicans moved to extend DHS funding for two weeks to keep TSA agents paid, but Democrats blocked the effort. pic.twitter.com/AW9kHoPvCB — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 18, 2026

For starters, if you have to travel, you’ve probably already been affected. TSA agents are working without pay, leading to longer wait times and agitation at airports. “Air travel disruptions alone are costing millions daily,” analysts explained to the New York Post. They also noted that reduced checkpoint efficiency is discouraging some American travelers and causing changes to airlines to schedules.

Multiple airports have already reported delays and warned that airports could experience much longer delays during the shutdown if it continues through busy holiday travel. CNBC also reported that while there are immediate effects on the federal government, the longer the shutdown continues, the more severe the economic impact could be on the nation as a whole.

✈️ Travelers, heads up! The Fast Pass is on ice. A partial government shutdown has just frozen the “fast lane.” The DHS has suspended TSA PreCheck and Global Entry operations.

If you’re heading to the airport, keep those shoes on and get there early we’re talking 3

to 4 hours… pic.twitter.com/vhu9DBv6G5 — Renata (@RL9631) March 14, 2026

“The impact of a shutdown can ripple through the economy,” analysts told CNBC. “The work stoppage can affect the private sector as well and those effects can be difficult to undo.”

Businesses are already starting to feel effects from the shutdown with industries that are connected to federal operations like air travel, shipping and tourism likely to be affected as Americans wait to see how long the government will stay closed. With the Department of Homeland Security shut down, potential threats to the nation are also causing concern as many of the government’s emergency and disaster preparedness agencies are also facing a work stoppage.

“The longer this goes on, the more our national security could be affected,” one economist told the New York Post. “The Department of Homeland Security oversees everything from protection against cyber attacks to natural disasters.” Not only is the shutdown hitting industries related to federal operations, but the national economy could also feel a pull as federal workers hold tight to their savings until they learn more about when they’ll receive their next paycheck.

Federal workers are an immediate concern as the majority of employees will not receive their paychecks on January 15 like they normally would. “People who work for the federal government tend to spend their money,” analysts said to the New York Post. “So if they suddenly don’t have that paycheck coming in, that could affect consumer spending.”

Local economies that rely on those workers who may not receive their next paycheck on time could also feel immediate effects from the shutdown. Restaurants, shops and other businesses located near federal facilities, airports, and government buildings are also reporting a decrease in business.

“This is absolutely self-inflicted economic damage,” analysts continued to the New York Post. “The longer it goes on, the more damage it does.” CNBC also highlighted that should the shutdown continue for weeks, it could cause a slowdown in spending and hurt consumer confidence. “Even if the shutdown lasts just a few days or weeks, it can leave a lasting impact if confidence takes a hit or if businesses aren’t able to operate as normal,” analysts said.

As of now, there is no clear end in sight to the government shutdown as both Democrats and Republicans continue to blame each other for the current situation that has now cost Americans billions of dollars.