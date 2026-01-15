Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Mocked Online After ‘Creepy’ Furry Party Video Goes Viral

Over the years, Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort has hosted some high-profile events. But this time, they have crossed the line: hosting a party featuring performers dressed as furries.

In a video posted on X, the resort was one of those major red-carpet events, featuring drinks, dinner, professional dancers, and a band as well. But it was the outfit of the dancers that drew widespread attention online. They wore ball gowns, tailcoats, and 18th-century-styled formalwear and masks resembling various dog breeds.

“Let them eat cake”— Entertainers wearing dog masks and Rococo-era 18th-century European aristocratic court costumes danced for Mar-a-Lago guests at a party this weekend pic.twitter.com/lLK9wVDUBq — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 14, 2026

In the viral video, the furries could be seen dancing with one another across different sections of Mar-a-Lago. The guests could be seen talking to each other, while some mingled with the dancers. As per a post on X, the event was hosted by the American Humane Society, and it was their 15th Annual Hero Dog Awards Gala.

This unconventional fashion choice sparked immediate mockery on social media, and netizens were not letting this moment go to waste. An X user could not believe their eyes and wrote, “W–. Please tell me this is AI.” Another user asked, “What in the satanic ritual is happening here?” One user found the clip “hard to process,” whereas another user wrote, “Just like Squid Game. So creepy.”

Furries at maralago wasn’t on my bingo card — Sox enjoyer (@NotDevers) January 14, 2026

To make the event all the more memorable, President Donald Trump was also present at the furry event. Perhaps that explains why he had the urgency to take a nap during the whole milk signing ceremony. Nevertheless, the event could not escape criticism, as people lathered it with comments like ‘weird,’ ‘creepy,’ and ‘MAGA furries’ all over the internet.

While the event was mocked for having furries, it was done for a more noble cause, where the organization raised funds for hero dogs. The canines have been diligently serving law enforcement and first responders, and are in various other roles. Thus, denouncing the occasion as a mere party for furries is seen as an insult.

The presence of the President was somewhat surprising because he is one of the few presidents who does not own a pet. During an interview with Time (via W), the POTUS was asked about having a dog as a pet, but he preferred to continue his status as canine-free, and he does not have “any time.” He added,

“How would I look walking a dog on the White House lawn? I don’t know… I don’t feel good. It feels a little phony, phony to me.”

Trump continued that he has been repeatedly advised to get a dog because it looks “good politically.” However, he was not pleased to hear the suggestion and turned it down. Additionally, Ivana Trump has mentioned that her ex-husband is “not a dog fan,” and her poodle and her husband never got along.