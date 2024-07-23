Melania Has Reportedly Struck a Deal With Donald Trump Regarding Future as FLOTUS If He Wins Again

Much criticism has been sparked by Melania Trump's sporadic appearances throughout her husband Donald Trump's presidential campaign. A recent report indicated that the American people should not anticipate seeing much of her in the nation's capital if the former president wins. Last month an insider told Page Six, "Melania has made a deal with her husband that if he wins the presidency she will not have to be on first lady duty 24/7."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

As per the source, she is prioritizing her 18-year-old son and is 'already planning to spend part of every month — and potentially every week — in NYC'. This tidbit of information implies that Barron Trump is not enrolled at Penn, his father's alma school, but rather at New York University. According to reports, Melania still wants to stay close to her son, even though he is now an adult and legally moving out.

That boy gonna be 20, and she will still be like "I need to guide him to manhood and hold his hand 24/7." Be real for a moment, please! — YellowsClub (@yellowsclub) June 29, 2024

The source said, "Barron has never been completely on his own before — and with the added stress of him being both a freshman in college and potentially the son of a president in a predominantly Democratic city, [Melania] wants to be close… The added attention he’ll get if his father is president worries Melania who is also concerned about reaction at his school over Barron’s ever-present Secret Service [detail]."

Hands on mother?! Baron will be in college at that point - she should just admit she does not like being around Donald — busybravobee (@Melissabri19531) June 29, 2024

Melania has the firm belief that she is capable of juggling the roles of 'hands-on mother and first lady at the same time'. The source further claimed, "She does not want a non-stop schedule of events in the White House, and makes the point she can be both a hands-on mother and First Lady at the same time." An insider close to the former president said that Melania's dedication to her kid will be understood by parents throughout the nation.

The insider spilled, "Donald is close to Barron, but isn’t going to be tossing footballs with him when he’s the president and the head of the free world. Donald has already agreed to this and feels that mothers and parents across the country will understand Melania’s devotion to their son. Donald trusts Melania to bring up their son the same way he trusted Ivana to bring up their children… Donald feels it worked for Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr."

During the same week, a similar article said that Melania would maintain her part-time position if her husband gets re-elected to power. Meanwhile, in an interview with Axios, author Kate Andersen Brower said that the former first lady is 'distancing herself.' She told the outlet, "She’s distancing herself even more from her husband and from the Washington social-political scene. I mean, she clearly hated being in Washington."

Nonetheless, Mary Jordan, an assistant editor at The Washington Post, remains unconvinced that Melania will be moved to do more as first lady if Donald is elected. She also claimed, "Melania does what Melania wants. Her view is unelected, not paid." The editor went on to say that the ex-first lady would be leading her staff with a 'better' and 'more qualified' team this time around.