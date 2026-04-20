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Meghan Markle And Prince Harry ‘Snubbed’ By Irwin Family During Australia Tour

Published on: April 20, 2026 at 12:21 PM ET

Planned meeting with Robert Irwin’s family did not go ahead during the Sussexes’ high-profile tour Down Under.

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly snubbed by the family of Steve Irwin on Australia Tour.

According to an Australian women’s magazine, the Irwins  hold “no ill-will” toward the Sussexes, but scheduling a meeting during their four-day tour “wasn’t possible.”

“Aligning with the Irwins’ worthy causes is something that Meghan and Harry could be on board with,” a source told New Idea magazine. However, the outlet reported the invitation by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry politely declined, in part due to the family’s views. “They meant no ill-will towards the Sussexes, but at the end of the day they are all staunch monarchists and fiercely loyal to The Firm,” an insider said.

The source also noted Robert Irwin’s close working relationship with Harry’s brother, Prince William, suggesting he may have wanted to avoid creating any perceived tension. “It just wasn’t possible,” the insider added. The development follows reports from Sydney, where attendees at Meghan Markle’s “Her Best Life” retreat — which cost thousands to attend — received gift bags that drew mixed reactions.

Rather than high-end luxury items, guests were given a selection of mid-range and everyday wellness products. Inside a branded canvas tote was a $21 tin from the Meghan Markley line of As Ever edible flowers, along with a Tri-Peptide Lip Butter Glaze priced at $18 at Coles.

Also included was a single additional As Ever item — a “Hold That Thought” leather bookmark retailing for $28 — alongside $21 lavender-scented candles from Hunter. A Love Tea gift box, valued at $39, added a more premium touch, while a bag of Funday sweets — typically priced around $4.50 and commonly found in supermarkets — rounded out the assortment.

said she has faced criticism since marrying Prince Harry, noting she has been “attacked” for much of the past decade, even while enjoying “amazing moments” such as their marriage and the birth of their two children.

Before her remarks, Prince Harry, one of the few men present, reportedly stood to applaud as she entered the room. The couple’s Australia trip, which wrapped up Friday, blended charitable engagements with high-profile paid appearances. A source close to the Sussexes described the visit as a success, suggesting their flexible approach to public life could serve as a model going forward.

“We’ve tested the playbook, it worked,” the source told The Daily Telegraph in Sydney. “They’re doing the right thing. Whether you want to call it half in, half out or – as they would probably describe it – just doing what they want to do and doing it in a really positive way, this week has given us reassurance that it is the right course of action. This could absolutely act as a blueprint for the future.”

Another insider added that Prince Harry remains measured in response to criticism the couple has faced during the trip. “One thing that Harry often says is that the truth will always out,” they said. “The more they do of this, the more that people see them, interact with them, the more they see that there isn’t an agenda here.”

However, the tour also highlighted ongoing scrutiny surrounding their public and commercial activities. Some attention was drawn when Meghan’s outfit worn during a visit with survivors of the Bondi attack was made available for purchase online, where she reportedly earns a commission on sales.

The items — featured on a fashion platform — included a $440 striped Matteau shirt, $139 white “sailor jeans,” and $298 Freda Salvador trainers. Accessories such as $198 Brochu Walker sunglasses and a $950 suede handbag were also promoted.

Meghan Markle is expected to receive a share of the platform’s commission, reportedly ranging between 10 and 25 percent per item sold, and is also said to be an investor in the AI-driven fashion company.

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