Meghan Markle And Prince Harry ‘Snubbed’ By Irwin Family During Australia Tour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have allegedly been snubbed by the Irwin family during their Australia tour. Sources claim that the conservationists didn’t want to meet with the couple during their recent trip because they’re too involved with the royal family.

Meghan Markle wanted to meet Australian wildlife expert Robert Irwin, 22, at Australia Zoo in Queensland but Meghan and Harry’s visit never materialized, the Daily Mail reports. The reported decision comes as a new poll for The Daily Mail on Sunday found a significant majority of Britons — roughly four to one — oppose the Sussexes using their royal titles for commercial purposes. During their recent Australia tour, the couple split time between charity-focused appearances and commercial engagements, drawing criticism from some who accused them of treating the trip as a personal “ATM” to help fund their Montecito home.

Australia rejects Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Sydney Opera house was EMPTY! pic.twitter.com/IGt4omTZPN — Queer Lips of Truth II (@QLoTII) April 17, 2026

Over the years, the Irwin family has stayed close to the Royal Family and have attended multiple official engagements with them. The family have spent time with King Charles III (then Prince of Wales) multiple times, including an official event together in 2018.

Robert Irwin recently attended Prince William’s Earthshot Prize trip to South Africa in 2024. Robert is also an ambassador for the Earthshot Prize. According to an Australian women’s magazine, the Irwins hold “no ill-will” toward the Sussexes, but scheduling a meeting during their four-day tour “wasn’t possible.”

“Aligning with the Irwins’ worthy causes is something that Meghan and Harry could be on board with,” a source told New Idea magazine. However, the outlet reported the invitation by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry politely declined, in part due to the family’s views. “They meant no ill-will towards the Sussexes, but at the end of the day they are all staunch monarchists and fiercely loyal to The Firm,” an insider said.

The source also noted Robert Irwin’s close working relationship with Harry’s brother, Prince William, suggesting he may have wanted to avoid creating any perceived tension. “It just wasn’t possible,” the insider added. The development follows reports from Sydney, where attendees at Meghan Markle’s “Her Best Life” retreat — which cost thousands to attend — received gift bags that drew mixed reactions.

Rather than high-end luxury items, guests were given a selection of mid-range and everyday wellness products. Inside a branded canvas tote was a $21 tin from the Meghan Markley line of As Ever edible flowers, along with a Tri-Peptide Lip Butter Glaze priced at $18 at Coles.

The one-finger tap Meghan Markle does on top of people’s hands… She did it to King Charles right before walking down the aisle.

She’s doing it again in Australia. What do you think it means?#MeghanMarkleExposed #MeghanMarkleIsANarcissist #RevealingTheNarc pic.twitter.com/X6o4x6T4S6 — Revealing (@RVealingthenarc) April 19, 2026

Also included was a single additional As Ever item — a “Hold That Thought” leather bookmark retailing for $28 — alongside $21 lavender-scented candles from Hunter. A Love Tea gift box, valued at $39, added a more premium touch, while a bag of Funday sweets — typically priced around $4.50 and commonly found in supermarkets — rounded out the assortment.

The reported overall value of items inside the gift bag totaled less than $200 — another point of interest considering how much the retreat cost. Guests paid $2,699 for regular tickets to the event. VIP packages — allowing guests closer access to Meghan — sold for $3,199.

Meghan spent roughly two hours chatting with attendees Friday night at an event described as an “ultimate girls’ weekend.” Guests paid to ask questions and take photos with the former actress. She opened up about difficult times in her life, saying she’s had moments that were “very hard.”

Meghan exited the InterContinental Coogee hotel around 7 p.m. after approximately 120 minutes at the gala. She hopped into a luxury Range Rover next to Prince Harry and drove off. Visitors started to arrive at the five-star beachside property in Sydney’s east as early as 3 p.m. ahead of the highly secured event, which was scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

While dinner was served — consisting of kingfish, beef tenderloin and coconut crumble — Meghan Markle looked back on her life in the spotlight. Megan Markle said she has faced criticism since marrying Prince Harry, noting she has been “attacked” for much of the past decade, even while enjoying “amazing moments” such as their marriage and the birth of their two children.

Before her remarks, Prince Harry, one of the few men present, reportedly stood to applaud as she entered the room. The couple’s Australia trip, which wrapped up Friday, blended charitable engagements with high-profile paid appearances. A source close to the Sussexes described the visit as a success, suggesting their flexible approach to public life could serve as a model going forward.

“We’ve tested the playbook, it worked,” the source told The Daily Telegraph in Sydney. “They’re doing the right thing. Whether you want to call it half in, half out or – as they would probably describe it – just doing what they want to do and doing it in a really positive way, this week has given us reassurance that it is the right course of action. This could absolutely act as a blueprint for the future.”

Another insider added that Prince Harry remains measured in response to criticism the couple has faced during the trip. “One thing that Harry often says is that the truth will always out,” they said. “The more they do of this, the more that people see them, interact with them, the more they see that there isn’t an agenda here.”

However, the tour also highlighted ongoing scrutiny surrounding their public and commercial activities. Some attention was drawn when Meghan’s outfit worn during a visit with survivors of the Bondi attack was made available for purchase online, where she reportedly earns a commission on sales.

The items — featured on a fashion platform — included a $440 striped Matteau shirt, $139 white “sailor jeans,” and $298 Freda Salvador trainers. Accessories such as $198 Brochu Walker sunglasses and a $950 suede handbag were also promoted.

Meghan Markle is expected to receive a share of the platform’s commission, reportedly ranging between 10 and 25 percent per item sold, and is also said to be an investor in the AI-driven fashion company.