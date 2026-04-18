Prince William Drawn Into Sensitive Royal Rift After King Charles’ Reported Camilla Request

Concerns about King Charles’ health have reportedly led to discussions about future royal responsibilities, including Queen Camilla’s role, according to royal commentators. Buckingham Palace revealed in February 2024 that King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer. A royal insider told media outlets that the king remains committed to his duties.

He would much rather let the cancer “take its action” than step down from the throne. Royal expert Robert Jobson discussed the issue during an appearance on Tom Sykes’ The Royalist podcast.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 King Charles & Queen Camilla have arrived at St. Asaph Cathedral in North Wales to attend the 2026 Royal Maundy Service pic.twitter.com/tzrE5TVeuE — Imperial Material ♚ (@implmaterial) April 2, 2026

“I’ve seen him at events not far from him where he’s almost falling asleep while standing up,” the expert revealed. “And this is a man who believes wholeheartedly in his duty, and he’s a courageous man. But I would say this: if he felt he could not carry out his duty because of ill health, and if he feels that his health was in any way affecting his position, then he would not necessarily look to stand down.”

While the treatment for King Charles’ cancer is still underway, it has been revealed that the cancer can’t be cured. This would mean the monarch’s time on the throne could be limited, placing the responsibility of succession on Prince William. Radar Online has reported that the King is anxious about Queen Camilla’s fate after his passing.

Prince William is not particularly close to Camilla, especially because of her role in the breakdown of his father’s marriage to Princess Diana. “The way Camilla betrayed their mother has not been forgotten by either of Diana’s children,” the source revealed. “William is more diplomatic than Harry, so he’s tried to disguise his resentment.”

When Princess Diana was alive both boys looked cared, their clothes were right for them, someone was giving a damn about them. Their mother. After her death Harry looked like a bumb. The palace staff didn’t even bother to get him the right size clothes for him, his hair was… pic.twitter.com/DiZOrfVj96 — Nina (@ShakeLS) April 8, 2026

Princess Diana famously said that, in the years leading up to the divorce, Camilla’s role in the marriage became more active. Before Princess Diana’s death in 1997, she was vocal about King Charles’ affair, stating, “There were three of us in the marriage.” Owing to this very reason, the King worries “he’s unlikely to find a place for Camilla in his new order.”

The source further spoke about the rising tension, adding, “William has been urging his father to ease off and genuinely take a step back to focus on his health, but each time he brings it up, it seems to trigger tension because Camilla is seen as encouraging Charles to keep pushing forward with his public duties. It’s becoming a recurring point of conflict between them.” The source revealed that Prince William is already preparing to take up the throne.

“William is being encouraged to seek guidance and support – effectively being ‘in therapy’ to help train him for the throne and prepare him for the diplomatic demands of kingship,” the source said. “The message coming from the top is that he needs to become a true diplomat, someone who can rise above personal grievances and think strategically about the monarchy’s future.”