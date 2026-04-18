Entertainment

Prince William Drawn Into Sensitive Royal Rift After King Charles’ Reported Camilla Request

Published on: April 18, 2026 at 12:05 AM ET

King Charles is willing to negotiate with Prince Harry to ensure Queen Camilla retains her role and influence.

Melvin Mathew
Written By Melvin Mathew
News Writer
King Charles is anxious about Queen Camilla's fate if Prince William takes over the throne
King Charles is anxious about Queen Camilla's fate if Prince William takes over the throne (Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Executive Office of the President of the United States/European Union)

Concerns about King Charles’ health have reportedly led to discussions about future royal responsibilities, including Queen Camilla’s role, according to royal commentators. Buckingham Palace revealed in February 2024 that King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer. A royal insider told media outlets that the king remains committed to his duties.

He would much rather let the cancer “take its action” than step down from the throne. Royal expert Robert Jobson discussed the issue during an appearance on Tom Sykes’ The Royalist podcast.

 

“I’ve seen him at events not far from him where he’s almost falling asleep while standing up,” the expert revealed. “And this is a man who believes wholeheartedly in his duty, and he’s a courageous man. But I would say this: if he felt he could not carry out his duty because of ill health, and if he feels that his health was in any way affecting his position, then he would not necessarily look to stand down.”

While the treatment for King Charles’ cancer is still underway, it has been revealed that the cancer can’t be cured. This would mean the monarch’s time on the throne could be limited, placing the responsibility of succession on Prince William. Radar Online has reported that the King is anxious about Queen Camilla’s fate after his passing.

Prince William is not particularly close to Camilla, especially because of her role in the breakdown of his father’s marriage to Princess Diana. “The way Camilla betrayed their mother has not been forgotten by either of Diana’s children,” the source revealed. “William is more diplomatic than Harry, so he’s tried to disguise his resentment.”

 

Princess Diana famously said that, in the years leading up to the divorce, Camilla’s role in the marriage became more active. Before Princess Diana’s death in 1997, she was vocal about King Charles’ affair, stating, “There were three of us in the marriage.” Owing to this very reason, the King worries “he’s unlikely to find a place for Camilla in his new order.”

The source further spoke about the rising tension, adding, “William has been urging his father to ease off and genuinely take a step back to focus on his health, but each time he brings it up, it seems to trigger tension because Camilla is seen as encouraging Charles to keep pushing forward with his public duties. It’s becoming a recurring point of conflict between them.” The source revealed that Prince William is already preparing to take up the throne.

“William is being encouraged to seek guidance and support – effectively being ‘in therapy’ to help train him for the throne and prepare him for the diplomatic demands of kingship,” the source said. “The message coming from the top is that he needs to become a true diplomat, someone who can rise above personal grievances and think strategically about the monarchy’s future.”

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *