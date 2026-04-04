Princess Diana’s Death Cannot Outrun The Conspiracy Theories Surrounding It

Princess Diana’s passing continues to be one of the most controversial cases in modern history. The beloved “People’s Princess” not only broke millions of hearts on the night of August 31, 1997, but also led to ongoing speculation about why the incident happened.

One may recall that the timing of her passing came shortly after some of her most publicly debated decisions. For instance, she had drawn intense tabloid attention after choosing to divorce then-Prince Charles.

Diana not only left the riches and comforts of Buckingham Palace, but also entered a new phase in her public life. Her changing perspectives, wardrobe, and openness led many to believe she had the potential to damage the royal family’s reputation with what she had witnessed firsthand. As a result, some members of the royal family were alleged to have been involved in orchestrating the accident.

Diana’s Boyfriend’s Father Placed Blame on Prince Philip

Diana’s relationship with Dodi Al Fayed remained under scrutiny even years after her divorce. While they died in the same car crash, Al Fayed’s father, Mohamed, was quick to place the blame on Prince Philip.

As reported by The Guardian, Diana allegedly informed Mohamed that she was expecting a child with Dodi. The “People’s Princess” had, as a result, agreed to marry the businessman. However, Philip reportedly did not approve of the relationship, particularly in relation to its implications for his grandsons, William and Harry. He was said to have opposed the idea of them having an Egyptian-descended stepfather.

One conspiracy theory about Princess Diana’s death in a car accident was that she was pregnant with Dodi Fayed’s child. If true, the child would now have been in his late 20s and a potential Muslim pretender to the British throne. Unless, of course, one is already on the throne. — Old West (@OldWest1453) February 25, 2026

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Although Mohamed Al-Fayed claimed he did not think Philip was directly involved in causing the accident, he suggested he may have been indirectly involved. He accused him of orchestrating the crash by bribing Diana’s chauffeur on the day of the incident.

Princess Diana had already suspected an attack on her life

Another conspiracy theory suggests that Princess Diana had been anticipating a fatal attack on her for some time. On more than one occasion, she expressed fears for her life. Diana’s butler, Paul Burrell, produced a note allegedly written by her. In it, Diana indicated she had concerns that her husband Charles was planning to kill her, and that it might involve tampering with her car.

The alleged note had read “My husband is planning an ‘accident’ in my car, brake failure and serious head injury to make the path clear for [Prince] Charles to marry Tiggy.” The woman in question was Tiggy Legge-Bourke, who had been the nanny to their children, William and Harry.

In other instances, Diana reportedly expressed to her lawyer and private secretary that the royal household was planning to arrange a car accident for her. She suspected the incident would either attempt to kill or seriously disable her. Additionally, Diana was also said to believe that Camilla Parker Bowles could face a similar fate.

Theories involving intelligence agencies and other parties

Several theories also pointed to external agencies that were believed to have been involved in Princess Diana’s death. One such theory claimed that officials at the CIA were responsible for assassinating the “People’s Princess.” It was rumored that the British government had enlisted them to arrange the fatal car crash in Paris. However, no concrete evidence was ever found linking the Central Intelligence Agency to the incident.

Another report published by the Daily Mail in 2014 cited claims by the ex-wife of a sniper enlisted with the Special Forces. Identified under a pseudonym as Sarah, the woman said she received 500 pounds to remain silent about details related to Diana’s death. She alleged that her husband, known as Soldier N, was involved.

I blame vulture paparazzi like TMZ for the death of princess Diana. They are dangerous & not to be trusted.

She claimed that an SAS soldier was tasked to shine a bright light directly on the eyes of Diana’s chauffeur, right when the car pulled inside the Pont d’Alma tunnel. Disillusioned, the car crashed soon enough. Another soldier reportedly went to check the wreck almost immediately and found Diana brutally injured. The individual reportedly informed the rest of the soldiers involved that their mission was successful.

More surprisingly, the paparazzi were also blamed for purposely setting up the accident. Considering the endless curiosity over Princess Diana’s life, it was almost impossible for them not to follow her around almost everywhere. However, the speculation has remained off the table when it came to investigations, since it is believed to be an impossible conspiracy theory.