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Prince Harry’s Friend Calls Post-Megxit Security Demand ‘Tiny Bit Spiteful’

Published on: April 18, 2026 at 12:59 AM ET

Years after Megxit, Prince Harry's loyalty to the Crown is still being weighed against everything he walked away from.

Reni Damien
Written By Reni Damien
News Writer
Prince Harry comments on post-megxit security demands.
Prince Harry comments on post-megxit security demands. Image Credit: YouTube | @ABCNews

Prince Harry’s friend recently shared some thoughts about Megxit—a term commonly used to define the Royal Family member’s exit with his wife Meghan Markle. It’s been years since the two stepped down from their royal duties as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, years later, it’s still being remembered.

In a recent conversation with The Daily Mail, Alex Rayner, a friend of Prince Harry, discussed his thoughts about his friend being asked to pay for security post-Megxit. Rayner highlighted the royal’s efforts and contributions to the British Royal Family over the years.

This includes his time in the U.K. military. Rayner claimed that asking him to reportedly “pay” for additional security since Megxit was a “tiny bit spiteful.” Rayner also compared his friend’s efforts in the U.K.’s armed forces to those of other members of the Royal Family.

Rayner claimed, “There are other members of the Royal Family who receive it and who do far less.” He did not name specific members of the royal family who have been a part of the U.K. military. But he has strongly advocated for his friend to receive more security since he no longer lives in the U.K.

Although the Prince appears to be happy, an expert speaking to Fox News claimed he’s not happy since Megxit. To be more specific, the expert alleged that Prince Harry has “deep regrets” about leaving.

Royal Expert Richard Fitzwilliams uncovered it through an essay called “The Bond, the Banter, the Bravery: What It Means to Be British.” Like Rayner, Fitzwilliams also mentioned Prince Harry’s military experience.

The expert said, “He knows the military was the making of him after the trauma he suffered following the death of his mother…” Fitzwilliams added, “He has given back with the Invictus Games, a remarkable achievement.”

According to reports by The Royal Observer, Prince Harry allegedly regrets “blindsiding” a few members of the Royal Family regarding Megxit. Prince Harry was known for being close to a few people from his family.

Before the fallout and alleged feud, both he and his wife, his brother, Prince William, and his brother’s wife, Duchess Catherine, or Kate Middleton, were really close. They were often spotted at Royal events together with smiles on their faces.

However, that’s not the case anymore. But could it be that Prince Harry actually misses his brother? 

There’s still no official confirmation about a royal reconciliation. The brothers are reportedly still not speaking to each other. And don’t interact with each other unless there’s a royal emergency, such as last year when their father, King Charles, was ill.

Prince Harry and his wife are currently visiting Australia. Further details about their endeavors during the visit are highly anticipated.

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