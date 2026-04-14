Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s One Recent Visit Honors Princess Diana’s Legacy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have balanced their professional and personal commitments while maintaining an active public presence. They arrived in Australia on April 14 for a four-day privately funded tour that began in Melbourne.

Markle and Prince Harry made their first public appearance at the Royal Children’s Hospital, honoring the late Princess Diana by visiting the same facility she visited in 1985 alongside King Charles III.

The renowned facility, which has cared for young patients for more than 150 years, serves families across Victoria, Tasmania, southern New South Wales, and beyond.

According to PEOPLE, crowds of patients and hospital staff gathered along corridors, balconies and windows to see the couple, who continue public engagements despite stepping back from the royal family in 2020.

According to media reports, although fan attention and paparazzi coverage were once overwhelming, Meghan and Harry now travel commercially and focus on their philanthropic work since stepping down as official family members and relocating to the United States.

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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved easily among those gathered. Dressed in a tailored navy dress by Australian designer Karen Gee, Meghan Markle completed the look by pairing it with Dior heels.

Like Princess Diana, who was known for her close engagement with patients, Meghan and Harry similarly interacted closely with attendees.

During the visit, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent meaningful time with young patients, including those in wheelchairs, and engaged with their families. When asked what he was most excited about, Prince Harry replied, “Everything.”

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One of the young leukemia patients, 12-year-old Novalie Morris, shared that she presented Harry with flowers. “He thanked me and told me to stay brave,” she said, adding that the warm moment made her feel special.

Harry and Meghan’s approach closely resembled Diana’s, who rose to popularity with her philanthropy, love, and warmth for kids, holding hands with a patient diagnosed with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, or AIDS. According to Historic Newspaper, charitable causes remain her greatest defining factor, commemorating her as “the people’s princess.”

Born Diana Frances Spencer, she was 19 when she was engaged to Charles, Prince of Wales, in 1981. She faced immense media scrutiny and challenges due to her husband’s reported relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles..

The couple finally separated in 1992 after years of public scrutiny and their divorce was finalized on Aug. 28, 1996, a year before Princess Diana died at age 36 in a car crash in Paris.

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Until her death, she served as patron and president of several organizations addressing issues such as poverty, mental illness, and terminal diseases.

During their visit to Melbourne, Canberra, and Sydney, Meghan and Harry focused on mental health, community support, and assistance for veterans and their families. Markle is also expected to attend a women’s event titled “Her Best Life Retreat” before concluding the trip.