Matthew Perry, the beloved star of Friends, was honored in a poignant in-memoriam tribute at the Emmys 2024. The Television Academy paid tribute to Perry, who passed away on October 28, 2023, at 54, with a moving performance of the iconic Friends theme song, I'll Be There for You, sung by Charlie Puth. Puth, a known fan of the hit sitcom, had previously performed the same song during a concert in Australia just days after Perry's untimely death. The emotional tribute occurred at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, where stars gathered for the 2024 Emmy Awards.

When they started playing I’ll be there for you during their tribute to those who passed in 2023 and showed Matthew Perry😭😭 #sad #cried #emmys pic.twitter.com/9Kt3uemGFk — Sandra (@Sandra__B98) January 16, 2024

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston Resurrects Her Iconic Rachel Look from 'Friends' at the Golden Globes 2024

Perry's death shocked fans and the entertainment industry alike. The Los Angeles County Coroner determined that he died from the acute effects of ketamine, with drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine also contributing to his passing. Perry, who had been clean from drugs for 19 months, was undergoing "ketamine infusion therapy" at the time of his death, according to the autopsy, as per Page Six. His last treatment occurred a week and a half before the tragic incident.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Jennifer Aniston, Perry's co-star in Friends, expressed her grief and insisted that Perry was in good health before his death. "He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that’s all I know," said Aniston in an emotional interview with Variety. The entire cast of Friends attended a private memorial service for Perry at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles' Hollywood Hills. They issued individual tributes and a shared statement expressing how devastated they were by the loss of their dear friend. The Emmys 2024 in memoriam segment honored Perry and remembered other stars who left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry in 2023.

watching the in memoriam for the emmys really broke my heart bc matthew perry and andre were there ☹️ im still crying — chleo (@chleng_) January 16, 2024

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston's Close Friends Concerned Over John Mayer's Attempt to Reconnect Amid Her Grief

The ceremony paid respects to iconic figures like Paul Reubens, known for his role as Pee-Wee Herman, who died at the age of 70 from hypoxic respiratory failure and acute myelogenous leukemia. Tragedy struck again with the passing of Treat Williams, the beloved actor from Everwood, who was killed in a motorcycle accident at the age of 71. Jerry Springer, the legendary talk show host, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer at 79, leaving behind a legacy of connecting with people through humor and wit.

The Television Academy also honored other stars, including Suzanne Somers, John Beasley, Andre Braugher, Leslie Jordan, Len Goodman, Cindy Williams, and Bob Barker, during the ceremony. Additionally, the late Angus Cloud, Barbara Walters, Tommy Smothers, Kirstie Alley, and Stephen tWitch Boss, who passed away in 2022, were remembered for their contributions to the industry, as per the New York Post. As Hollywood paid tribute to all the stars who left us in 2023, Emmy took the initiative to ensure the list is provided on its website so their memories live on in the hearts of fans and the entertainment community.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Had Spent Years Renovating $32.5M Beverly Hills Mansion Before Split

More from Inquisitr

When Jennifer Aniston Gracefully Managed Her Wardrobe Malfunction Moment During a Live Interview

Jennifer Aniston Has Big Plans for Her ‘Friends’ Co-Stars Following Matthew Perry’s Passing