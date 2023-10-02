Ivana Trump, the 1980s-style icon and the wind beneath Donald J. Trump's wings, took her last breath on July 14, 2022. The model, businesswoman, and the mother of the former President's three eldest kids died at 73 from blunt impact injuries in an accident in her New York City home. However, the controversial President remembered Ivana's 'beautiful' life at her funeral.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tom Gates

Also Read: Former President Donald Trump Said This About COVID Before Testing Positive Himself

Unfortunately, Ivana was found dead near a spiral staircase at her home, as reported by The Hill. Apparently, it was she who supported Trump in building the empire he did, which not only earned him a lot of fame and success but also, in some capacity, led him on the road to becoming the 45th President of the country. The Republican recalled the 'beautiful life' his first wife lived while bidding a final goodbye to her.

Trump was joined by his children, extended family, and an array of well-wishers who gathered at a Manhattan church for Ivana Trump's funeral mass. Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, "A very sad day, but at the same time a celebration of a wonderful and beautiful life," as per NPR.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Trump stood alongside his and Ivana's children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, while a gold-toned casket was brought from St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church in Manhattan. Eric Trump was caught briefly putting his hand on his sister Ivanka's shoulders as the latter clutched one of her kid's hands.

Also Read: Mark Milley Reveals Trump Once Made a Disturbing Comment on Disabled Vet: “No One Wants to See That”

Aside from Ivana's kids, Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples' daughter, Tiffany Trump, were also in attendance at the service, as were Jeanine Pirro, co-host of Fox News's The Five, and Charles Kushner, a real estate developer and the father of Ivanka Trump's husband, Jared Kushner.

Also Read: When Actress Candice Bergen Opened Up About an Awkward Date With Donald Trump

Ivana's longtime friend, fashion designer Dennis Basso, mourned her loss with the Trump family. Cindy Adams, the New York Post's gossip columnist and a friend of Ivana, revealed she received a call from the Republican, too. "I am just thinking how well you knew Ivana. You knew her very well. You knew her from the first," said Trump, according to Adams. "From the very beginning. From when I first met her," added Trump, "she was beautiful. She was special." The couple was married from 1977 until the early 1990s, and their highly publicized and contentious divorce was the headline for several US tabloids.

However, the ex-President spoke fondly of Ivana after her death. "She was outstanding. Beautiful inside and out," Trump said. "We began all of it, our lives together, with such a great relationship." He recounted his Czech-born wife as 'different' but praised her for not giving up. "Beautiful, yes, but she was also a hard worker," Trump stated.

Image Source: Getty Images | Evan Agostini

The Republican continued, "No matter how rough things were or how badly they looked, she never fell down. She went from communism to our lives together. She took nothing for granted." It is also worth noting that despite the divorce, Ivana remained a cheerleader for her ex-husband's White House ambitions. She said in 2016, "I think he would be a great president."

More from Inquisitr

When Donald Trump Backed Out On His Plans Of Calling an Investigation on Hillary Clinton

When Donald Trump Sparked Rumors Of Dating Playboy Model Karen McDougal