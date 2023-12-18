The autopsy report on Matthew Perry that has been obtained by Page Six on Friday, December 15 gives a glimpse into the late star's final days and what triggered his untimely death. A female friend disclosed that Perry, renowned for his role in Friends, had exhibited signs of being "angry and mean" in the weeks leading up to his death, attributing this behavior to his use of testosterone shots.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt

The autopsy report shed light on a very concerning combination of ketamine and buprenorphine in Perry's system. Buprenorphine is generally used to release pain and manage the opioid addiction. Perry was reportedly planning to quit smoking and was reportedly taking Tamoxifen for weight loss, antidiabetic medication, and relying on nicotine lollipops.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Warner Bros. Television

The report also highlighted, “In the assistant’s bedroom, there were multiple open, empty, half-filled medication bottles prescribed to the decedent, as well as over-the-counter medications, vitamins, digestive aids and dishes filled with multiple various loose pills, tablets, caplets, candy and breath mints." In the bathroom, "prescribed ointments, digestive aids, and oral rinses" further illustrated the actor's dependence on medication. Perry's live-in assistant disclosed that the actor was a habitual smoker, consuming roughly two packs of cigarettes per day.

Matthew Perry apparently died from acute effects of Ketamine and subsequent drowning. However, this does not account for the strange comms he was sending out about batman right before his death and what appears to be some kind of tie to the intelligence agencies and Obama… pic.twitter.com/tCk96UkYb1 — Green Lives Matter (@Ultrafrog17) December 17, 2023

Commenting on the combination of ketamine and buprenorphine found in Perry's system, Dr. Bankole Johnson, a neuroscientist and physician, expressed skepticism, describing it as "more likely recreational ketamine use." Dr. Johnson underscored the potential hazards of administering ketamine to an individual simultaneously using buprenorphine, deeming it a "recipe for disaster" from a medical standpoint.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Actor Jennifer Aniston who was a co-star of Perry in the well-known NBC television sitcom, Friends paid him a heartfelt tribute after the news broke. Aniston wrote, "Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4)

She continued, "This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple of weeks, I’ve been poring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all."

