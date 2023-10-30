The untimely death of actor Matthew Perry announced by numerous outlets on Saturday, has left the Friends fandom devastated. As soon as the news of his death broke on the internet, close friends, colleagues, and family poured out their love and deepest condolences to honor the late actor. Apart from the hit sitcom, Perry pursued other endeavors in the acting industry and gradually climbed the career ladder.

His charming and lovely personality will forever be remembered. While his death was untimely, the actor was actually last seen enjoying lunch with a friend in Los Angeles on the 21st of October, as per People.

Perry often enjoyed spending time with his friends for a meal outdoors. The place he last visited was no ordinary place though. Perry and his friend paid a visit to an iconic restaurant: ‘The Apple Pan’ in L.A. The restaurant is known for its savory and delicious burgers followed by some scrumptious pies. The classic diner-themed outlet has been in operation since the year 1947; its quality has not declined.

The legendary outlet has also rendered its services to famous actors in the industry such as Titanic actor - Leonardo Dicaprio. A source from the said establishment commented on the late actor’s visit to the outlet. “He was a good guy, very nice,” said the anonymous person.

The actor seemed to be enjoying a nice meal with an apparent friend who remains unidentified. Perry sported a basic ensemble. He had worn comfy black joggers with a grey-blue casual t-shirt and completed his outfit with white lace-up sneakers. To add a little more swagger to the outfit, he wore some pretty cool sunglasses. In addition, he was seen engaged in a conversation with his friend while holding a drink [presumable coffee] in his hand, happily chatting away while walking. Another source commented on Perry not being swarmed by fans and paparazzi. “It was a busy day, but people weren’t really looking at him,” recalled the source about Perry’s visit.

Shortly after Perry’s death, his family also released an official statement about their unfortunate loss. “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” the statement began. In addition, it paid homage to who Perry was to the family and how much they each cherished him. “Mathew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and as a friend,”

It concluded by echoing Perry’s thoughts about his fans. “You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love,” the statement ended. The actor was 54 years old when he passed away in his home on Saturday. According to TMZ, authorities had found Perry unconscious in his jacuzzi and alleged that he drowned. An autopsy is underway and details concerning it are awaited.

