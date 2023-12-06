A former attorney and Republican politician Liz Cheney's new book Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning has disclosed some controversial details about former President Donald Trump. Cheney, who is anti-Trump is determined to keep him out of the White House in 2024, "I look at it very much through the lens of stopping Donald Trump," she said. "And so whatever it will take to do that is very much my focus. I think the danger is that great that that needs to be everybody's top priority," she said. As HuffPost reports, in an exclusive interview with Rachel Maddow of MSNBC, the former congresswoman disclosed that Trump's legal team had proposed a complex scheme involving phony electors in exchange for cooperation from Vice President Mike Pence at the time. They had no idea Cheney was keeping an eye on them. “Listening to them describe how these fake electors were going to be used and the fact that they anticipated that Vice President Pence was gonna use them to refuse to count the legitimate electors was certainly a moment of intense concern,” she recalled.

Calling it a "dangerous and chilling moment" in history, the Republican added that after the conversation, she hurried to the House parliamentarian to find out how the plot could be halted. “It was very clear that there were not a lot of good answers to that,” Cheney continued, saying that she later found out Pence was speaking with the Senate parliamentarian. “The vice president ultimately, of course, did his duty bravely,” she said. But events could have unfolded differently. “It was a very dangerous and chilling moment,” she added.

Yesterday, Speaker Johnson suggested Trump could ignore rulings by 61 courts & defy our Constitution because Trump supposedly “believed” he won. Mike knows the election was not stolen and that a President who defies the rulings of our courts & attempts to seize power is a tyrant. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) November 16, 2023

As told exclusively to NPR during the Morning Edition segment with Leila Fadel, Cheney further stated: "People really, I think, need to understand and recognize the specifics, the details of what he tried to do in terms of overturning the election and seizing power, and the details and the specifics of the elected officials who helped him," she said. "I do think it's very important for people to understand how close we came to a far greater constitutional crisis—and how quickly and easily—in a way that is, frankly, terrifying."

"All of these things that we know Donald Trump and those who enabled him did before, they will do again," she continued. "And people who are willing to abide by that, including Republicans in Congress, can't be trusted with power. And that's something that voters need to have at the forefront of their minds when they go into the voting booth in 2024." Merely ten Republicans supported the impeachment of Trump in 2021, including the former representative from Wyoming. As one of the two Republicans assigned to the House committee looking into the attack on the US Capitol building on January 6, she specifically pointed the finger at Trump. Liz Cheney, the daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney, lost her position as the No. 3 House Republican and ultimately her primary race for reelection as a result of her outspoken and persistent criticism of the previous president.

