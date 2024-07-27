Katy Perry’s Parents, Avid Trump Fans, Donated 79 Times to GOP from Their $2.8M LA Mansion

Katy Perry's background is very different from what people might think. Her parents are Keith Hudson and Mary Hudson. What many may not know is that they are devout Pentecostal preachers who have become some of Donald Trump's biggest supporters in liberal Hollywood. The Hudsons live a very wealthy life, which might seem surprising given their religious background. They have a huge mansion in Montecito, California, worth $2.82 million. They mingle with celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey. Their well-known daughter, Perry, lives just three miles away with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

Despite their wealth, the Hudsons haven't forgotten their roots in preaching. They've been touring the country for over 40 years, running what they call a "strong prophetic ministry." Mary is known for speaking in tongues and claims to heal audience members during their shows. Their religious work has paid off handsomely. Records show that Keith Ministries, Inc., their tax-exempt religious organization, received over $1 million in donations between 2018 and 2022. The couple uses this money to fund their jet-setting lifestyle, including luxury conferences in exotic locations.

The Hudsons stand out in Hollywood because they strongly support Trump and the Republican Party. Federal Election Commission records show that Mary has given money to the GOP 78 times since 2019. This includes donations to Trump’s presidential campaigns too. Keith has made one donation. These contributions range from as little as 34 cents to as much as $1,000. Mary is particularly active in politics. She ran for office in Santa Barbara County in March, narrowly missing out on a win, as per The Sun.

She's also not afraid to defend Trump publicly. After his criminal conviction for fraud, Mary tweeted, "Jesus was a convicted felon." Their daughter Perry's political views are very different. Perry is a big supporter of Democratic candidates. She backed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020. However, records show she's only made one donation to Clinton's campaign.

The Hudsons' political stance has caused some friction with their daughter in the past. In 2016, it was reported that Keith had made sermons condemning Perry's career. In one, he said, "They ask how can I preach if I produce a girl who sang about kissing another girl? I was at a concert of Katy's where there were 20,000. I'm watching this generation and they were going at it. It almost looked like church. I stood there and wept and kept on weeping and weeping. They're loving and worshipping the wrong thing," as per Complex.

Perry has spoken about her strict upbringing, saying she wasn't allowed to listen to rock music or go out with friends due to their "connotation with the devil." However, she's also shared that her father wasn't always so devout, having been friends with 1960s psychologist Timothy Leary, who advocated for psychedelic drug use. The Hudsons do engage in charitable work in their community.