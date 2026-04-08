Karoline Leavitt Defends Trump’s ‘Whole Civilization’ Remark — Calls It “Tough Rhetoric”

Karoline Leavitt’s latest briefing session with the media was bombarded with questions about Iran, the ceasefire announced on Tuesday, where it stands now, and, of course, the recent controversial statements made by President Donald Trump.

A reporter from NBC asked the White House Press Secretary about President Trump’s recent Truth Social entry, wherein he stated “a whole civilization will die tonight unless a deal is reached with Iran by my deadline.” The post was shared hours before the ceasefire announcement and a 10-point plan proposed by Iran.

The reporter asked at the press briefing, on Wednesday, “The President yesterday threatened that ‘ a whole civilization would die.’ Why is it appropriate for the President to use that kind of language when talking about civilian targets?”

NBC: The president yesterday threatened a ‘whole civilization would die.’ Why is it appropriate for the president to use that kind of language when talking about civilian targets? LEAVITT: I understand the questions about the president’s rhetoric, but what the president cares… pic.twitter.com/W55SLjEiiF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 8, 2026

Karoline Leavitt responded, “Well, I understand the questions about the President’s rhetoric, but what the President cares most about is results,” she said.

Leavitt continued, “It is very tough rhetoric, and his tough negotiating style is what has led to the result that you are all witnessing today. Iran … agreed to this ceasefire … committed to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Karoline Leavitt went on to defend the President’s stance, adding, “It was not an empty threat by any means. The Pentagon had a target list that they were ready to hit go on at 8 p.m. last night if the Iranian regime had not agreed to reopen the Strait, which they did,” she added.

The Press Secretary’s response prompted another question from a reporter, who asked, “Should the world not take President Trump’s word seriously?” To which she replied, “The world should take his word very seriously… The President is always most interested in results, and it was the Iranians who backed down, not President Trump.”

Reporter: “Should the world not take [President Trump’s word seriously?” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt: “The world should take his word very seriously… The president is always most interested in results, and it was the Iranians who backed down, not President… pic.twitter.com/FuQnMPQP18 — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) April 8, 2026

The blitz of questions continued throughout the session, with another journalist questioning Karoline Leavitt about Trump’s claims of being on the “higher moral ground.” The reporter asked, “How can the President claim that America can ever have a high the moral high ground if he’s threatening to destroy civilizations and not casting wars as fights against other governments?”

In Trump’s defence, Leavitt said, “I think you should take a look at the actions of this president over the past six weeks. The President absolutely has the moral high ground over the Iranian terrorist regime.” She added, “For you to even suggest the president doesn’t have the moral high ground over the Iranian terrorist regime is frankly insulting.”

FEINBERG: How can the president claim that America can ever high the moral high ground if he’s threatening to destroy civilizations and not casting wars as fights against other governments? LEAVITT: I think you should take a look at the actions of this president over the past… pic.twitter.com/j9qZnTS47m — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 8, 2026

Leavitt also schooled the reporters and journalists during the session, saying, “I have seen a lot of inaccurate coverage today from the media about these negotiations and these plans already, so let me be clear and correct the record. The Iranians originally put forward a ten-point plan that was fundamentally unserious, unacceptable, and completely discarded. It was literally thrown in the garbage by President Trump and his negotiating team.”

“What Iran says publicly or feeds to all of you in the press is much different than what they communicate to the United States, the President, and his team privately. Never underestimate President Trump’s ability to successfully advance America’s interests and broker peace,” she said about Iran’s 10-point plan.