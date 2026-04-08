White House Says Iran’s Initial ‘Unserious’ 10‑Point Plan Was Discarded by Trump and Team

At a White House press briefing, the media was blasted for reporting incorrect details about Iran’s initial 10-point ceasefire proposal. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Iran’s initial ceasefire proposal was “unserious” and that it was “literally thrown in the garbage” by President Donald Trump. In addition to that, reporters were slammed for reports they had issued to the contrary, adding that Tehran later returned with a more “workable” plan.

In a video of the press briefing, Leavitt said, “Iran has agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz, and as the president said, we have received a proposal from the Iranians that has been determined to be a workable basis on which to negotiate.”

🚨@PressSec TORCHES the media for falsely reporting that the Iranian wishlist was acceptable to the U.S. “The Iranians originally put forward a 10-point plan that was fundamentally unserious, unacceptable, and completely discarded. It was literally thrown in the garbage.” pic.twitter.com/eaUfwH9tlt — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 8, 2026

However, the Press Secretary then schooled reporters, saying, “I’ve seen a lot of inaccurate coverage today from the media about these negotiations and these plans already, so let me be clear and correct the record. The Iranians originally put forward a ten-point plan that was fundamentally unserious, unacceptable, and completely discarded. It was literally thrown in the garbage by President Trump and his negotiating team.”

“Many outlets in this room have falsely reported on that plan as being acceptable to the United States, and that is false. With the President’s deadline fast approaching and the United States military completely decimating Iran with each passing hour, the regime acknowledged reality to the negotiating team,” Leavitt said.

“They put forward a more reasonable and entirely different and condensed plan to the president and his team. President Trump and the team determined the new modified plan was a workable basis on which to negotiate and to align it with our own fifteen-point proposal,” she added.

The White House press secretary then explained Trump’s red lines, again blasting the media for misreporting the situation. “The President’s red lines, namely the end of Iranian re-enrichment in Iran, have not changed, and the idea that President Trump would ever accept an Iranian wish list as a deal is completely absurd. I would strongly advise the media against running with narratives that have no basis in fact.”

🚨 BREAKING: Karoline Leavitt SCORNS the Fake News to their FACES, saying they should stop spreading Iranian regime propaganda 24/7 “I would strongly advise the media against running with narratives that have no basis in FACT. What Iran says publicly or FEEDS to all of you in… pic.twitter.com/UI6KvNyZjq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 8, 2026

Leavitt continued to blast the gathered reporters, saying, “What Iran says publicly or feeds to all of you in the press is much different than what they communicate to the United States, the President, and his team privately. Never underestimate President Trump’s ability to successfully advance America’s interests and broker peace.”

Meanwhile, multiple news reports mentioned that Israel had attacked numerous locations in Lebanon, including Beirut. The White House Press Secretary publicly confirmed that it is the US position that Lebanon is not covered by the United States ceasefire with Iran.

“Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire. That has been related to all parties involved in the ceasefire,” Leavitt said during a press briefing. However, according to the Times of Israel, Iran and Pakistani mediators insist that Lebanon is, in fact, covered by the ceasefire, despite Israel arguing that fact.

Leavitt referred to a statement issued last night by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, where he expressed his support for the ceasefire with Iran. However, he stressed that Israeli attacks on Hezbollah would continue.

According to the White House Press Secretary, Netanyahu assured Trump that Israel “will continue to be a helpful partner throughout the course of the next two weeks” of negotiations with Iran.

When again Leavitt was asked if the US would eventually like to see Lebanon included in the ceasefire, she dodged the question, saying it will likely be discussed by the parties moving forward.