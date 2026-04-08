Trump’s Former Press Secretary Raises Doubts About His Cognitive Health, Says “He’s Clearly Not Well

Donald Trump’s former press secretary Stephanie Ann Grisham publicly stated that the ex-president is “not well.” The comments followed the 79-year-old’s brutal public threat against Iran, warning to destroy “a whole civilization” amid tensions with the Islamic Republic.

Grisham served as the 32nd press secretary during Trump’s first term from July 2019 to April 2020. The Colorado native called on Congress to act in response to Trump’s alarming statements.

In a post on X on April 7, she questioned Trump’s cognitive health and political judgment, writing:

“He will back down from this madness & attempt to make himself out 2 b a hero instead. I’m going to ask again, where is the leadership in Congress? He’s clearly not well (I don’t enjoy saying that) & ur nowhere to be found. This isn’t ‘just Trump being Trump’ & u ALL know it.”

Her comments came after Trump warned Iran to reach an agreement to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He will back down from this madness & attempt to make himself out 2 b a hero instead. I’m going to ask again, where is the leadership in Congress? He’s clearly not well (I don’t enjoy saying that) & ur nowhere to b found. This isn’t “just Trump being Trump” & u ALL know it. pic.twitter.com/3k510Nx71o — Stephanie Grisham (@OMGrisham) April 7, 2026

Tensions began after joint U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on February 28. Under “Operation Epic Fury,” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, grandchild, son-in-law, and daughter-in-law, was killed.

Amid global turmoil, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been named Iran’s next successor by the Assembly of Experts. As of April 8, 2026, the U.S.-Israeli conflict against Iran has reached day 40, with a two-week ceasefire. The ceasefire began after 39 days of airstrikes.

According to the BBC, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he was “deeply troubled” by Donald Trump’s remarks alongside Pope Leo XIV, who called the threats “unacceptable.” Former Trump allies, including Anthony Scaramucci and Marjorie Taylor Greene, also criticized the president’s comments.

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This is not the first time political figures have slammed Trump’s controversial social media remarks. According to The Mirror US, on Easter, Trump made a controversial comment about s-x during a press conference that stunned children present to celebrate the occasion.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Tracy King analyzed Trump’s remarks and claimed he deliberately exaggerated his tone while talking about the war and used exaggerated language to make the matter appear “huge, extreme and almost beyond question.”

She said he uses a psychological tactic that amplifies the seriousness of global events and can create unwanted panic.

“Trump’s speeches are full of extreme language,” Dr. King explained. “This makes people react emotionally—fear, awe, or alarm—before they can think critically.”

During the latter part of his press conference, Donald Trump spoke about rescuing fighter pilots in Iran. Dr. King said that even though the story was about others’ bravery, it constantly returned to Trump himself. “The speech isn’t just about military success. It places him at the center of power, action, and command,” she said.

Dr. Tracy King said that Trump wants to appear strong and unpredictable so that critics remain confused about his next move.

Last week, Alex Jones, the Infowars founder and far-right broadcaster, shared his thoughts on Donald Trump on the Infowars show. Speaking on a recent episode, Jones claimed Trump appeared unwell and raised concerns about his erratic public conduct. The political commentator urged his audience to shift focus from the President to important political issues in the United States.

He also claimed health issues may have affected the soon-to-be 80-year-old president, making him unfit to lead. Similarly, other critics like Mary Trump and author Michael Wolff have also analyzed his behavior and raised concerns in a series of old interviews.