White House Disputes Iran Strait Closure Claims as Beirut Strikes Shatter Ceasefire

The ceasefire may end in less than a day, as Iran shut the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday after Israel launched a massive strike in Beirut. However, the White House denied the reporting and claims that the Strait remains open.

This reported closure threatens a vital global oil route, which has already led to higher prices globally. Karoline Leavitt stated that what Iran “says publicly is different from what they say privately,” adding that there has been an uptick of traffic in the Strait.

The recent escalation has heightened uncertainty around a two-week pause that Pakistan helped negotiate between Washington and Tehran. However, a team led by Vice President JD Vance is heading to Islamabad for the first round of negotiations.

This breakdown happened just hours after U.S. and Iranian officials described a temporary ceasefire aimed at stopping fighting. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that Lebanon was not part of the agreement, while Israel continued its military actions against Hezbollah targets.

White House Press Secretary says reports that Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz are “false”. pic.twitter.com/ekUfdcLA6D — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 8, 2026

Pakistan, which facilitated the pause, indicated that Lebanon was included in the deal, which has left one of the main terms in dispute from the start. Foreign Minister of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi noted that the statement released by Pakistan’s Prime Minister on X included Lebanon.

The Associated Press reported that Israeli strikes targeted over 100 sites in and around Beirut, southern Lebanon, and the Bekaa Valley. The death is at least 112 people died, with hundreds more injured. The attacks marked one of the deadliest days in Lebanon since the conflict escalated, with both residential and commercial areas targeted.

Iran reacted by closing the Strait of Hormuz again, according to reports from AP and others. This decision undermined the key element of the ceasefire deal. Reuters reported that Tehran indicated that ship passage through the strait would now require Iranian military coordination and stricter rules during the truce.

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, told Reuters that Tehran would approach talks with the United States carefully and remained very skeptical after weeks of fighting.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important shipping lanes for energy markets. Reuters noted that around 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas trade passes through this waterway. As a result of the closure during the war, numerous nations were forced to save fuel and rise prices.

Shipping companies have been looking for clarity on whether normal transit can resume, and many operators remain cautious even after the ceasefire announcement.

The ceasefire was announced as a temporary two-week arrangement, following nearly six weeks of fighting involving the United States, Iran, and Israel. Reuters noted that the agreement aimed to pause military actions and allow for negotiations.

The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shares by the US, Israel and Israel’s regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations. The two-weeks ceasefire does not include Lebanon. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 8, 2026

However, significant differences still exist between Washington’s demands and Tehran’s proposals. Unresolved issues include Iran’s uranium enrichment program, missile capabilities, and rules for maritime access through Hormuz.

Trump administration officials have insisted that the waterway must reopen without new conditions, while Iran claims that passage must be regulated according to its security terms.

Reuters reported that at least one ship passed through with Iranian approval, but tanker traffic was still far from normal, which contradicts the claims from the White House. AP noted that Tehran warned it might withdraw from the ceasefire if attacks related to the dispute over Lebanon continued.

The conflict has taken a heavy toll across the region. Reuters reported that the six-week war killed thousands, mostly in the Iranian side, and Lebanon’s casualty count is over 1,500 deaths and displaced about 1.2 million people.

With Israeli strikes ongoing in Lebanon and restrictions still in place at Hormuz, the ceasefire announced on Wednesday appeared to be unstable within hours.