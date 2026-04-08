Netanyahu’s Office Issues Sharp Rebuttal to Trump’s Iran Ceasefire Statement

The U.S and Iran agreed to a ceasefire deal, but it may not fully include Lebanon. President Donald Trump announced the decision on Truth Social, and the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that in a statement.

However, the statement said the ceasefire does not include Lebanon, as reported by the BBC.

According to The Times of Israel, the statement read, “Israel supports President Trump’s decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks, subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel, and countries in the region.”

It continued, “Israel also supports the US effort to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile, and terror threat to America, Israel, Iran’s Arab neighbors, and the world.”

Then it added, “The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shared by the US, Israel, and Israel’s regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations. The two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon.”

⚡️ BREAKING: Israel bombs an ambulance in Lebanon as it rejects U.S.-brokered ceasefire terms An ambulance was targeted in Qlaileh, southern Lebanon, early Wednesday, according to images and initial reports from the scene. The strike comes as Israel moves ahead with attacks in… https://t.co/M3O3w4MJTI — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) April 8, 2026

Following the announcement, Lebanese media reported that an Israeli strike hit an ambulance in Qlaileh, Lebanon, according to the Middle East Eye.

Pakistan‘s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who acted as a mediator between the U.S. and Iran, as reported by the BBC, posted on X about it. However, his statement included Lebanon, differing from Israel’s position.

He wrote, “With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.”

Trump, in his post, talked about negotiating the 10-point demand proposed by Iran.

He wrote, “We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two-week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated.”

The 10-point proposal includes clauses like a complete ceasefire of the war in Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen, establishing rules to ensure freedom and security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by the BBC.

Here, Iran had also stated that it would not seek possession of any nuclear weapons.

Chris Murphy: “He’s not telling the truth. But if you accept even part of the Iranian statement, Donald Trump has agreed to give Iran control of the Strait of Hormuz. That is extraordinary and cataclysmic for the world.” pic.twitter.com/NKwiDm6rTe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2026

In a phone interview with Agence France-Presse, Trump had said that Iran’s issue of Uranium would be “perfectly taken care of or I wouldn’t have settled,” as mentioned by The Guardian. While talking about the U.S. stand on the war, Trump claimed, “Total and complete victory. 100 percent. No question about it,” as reported by Barron’s.

On the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Trump further added, “We have a 15-point transaction, of which most of those things have been agreed on. We’ll see what happens. We’ll see if it gets there,” Barron’s noted.