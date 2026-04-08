Karoline Leavitt Claims Major ‘Victory’ After Ceasefire as Lindsey Graham Demands Formal Review

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called for a formal review on Tuesday, April 7, after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt declared a victory for the United States during her remarks about an imminent two-week ceasefire in Iran.

Leavitt said on Tuesday, “This is a victory for the United States that President Trump and our incredible military made happen. From the very beginning of Operation Epic Fury, President Trump estimated this would be a 4-6 week operation.”

The POTUS, since early March, had declared the war already won on several occasions.

This is a victory for the United States that President Trump and our incredible military made happen. From the very beginning of Operation Epic Fury, President Trump estimated this would be a 4-6 week operation. Thanks to the unbelievable capabilities of our warriors, we have… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 8, 2026

The press secretary wrote in a social media post, “Thanks to the unbelievable capabilities of our warriors, we have achieved and exceeded our core military objectives in 38 days.”

“Never underestimate President Trump’s ability to successfully advance America’s interests and broker peace,” she added.

However, the GOP senator was left “extremely cautious” after the president decided not to escalate military action against Iran and announced the nation had agreed to a ceasefire, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Graham posted on X that he favours “diplomacy,” provided it achieves the necessary results concerning Iran, and thanked those involved in the negotiations.

The Senator added that he was “extremely cautious” regarding what is fact vs. fiction or a misrepresentation.

As I stated before, I prefer diplomacy if it leads to the right outcome regarding the Iranian terrorist regime. I appreciate the hard work of all involved in trying to find a diplomatic solution. At this early stage, I am extremely cautious regarding what is fact vs. fiction or… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 8, 2026

He also mentioned that this is the reason why a congressional review process like the one the Senate followed to test the Obama-Iranian deal is the right way to go ahead.

“Fair and challenging questions with a full opportunity to explain, and a healthy dose of sunlight, are generally the right formula to understand any matter. Simply put, kick the tires,” the Republican Senator concluded.

Interestingly, in his X post, Graham did not mention which elements of the agreement he would like to review.

Reports indicate that Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has agreed to the ceasefire, with negotiations alongside the U.S. scheduled to begin Friday, April 10. However, neither party has confirmed an official start date for the truce.

🚨 BIG WIN FOR AMERICA 🔥 President Trump just secured a ceasefire in Iran and forced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. In just 38 days, the U.S. military under Trump achieved and exceeded all core objectives of Operation Epic Fury. Karoline Leavitt said it best:

“This is… pic.twitter.com/GIW4rn8WDt — JD Vance News 🇺🇸 (@JDVance_News) April 8, 2026

Senator Graham has been advocating for a confrontation between the U.S. and Iran for more than a decade.

Speaking on Monday, April 6, he expressed concerns that Iranian leadership would utilize nuclear capabilities against international targets if given the opportunity, comparing the potential threat to historic aggression.

“I’ll put my efforts to make sure the military has what they need to win the wars we’re in, ahead of anybody in the United States Senate,” Graham added.

The U.S.-Iran conflict escalated in February 2026, which involved attacks on Iranian nuclear sites and military infrastructure, followed by Iranian responses that included threats and attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and downing U.S. aircraft.