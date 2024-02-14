Justin and Hailey Bieber Ditch Their Seats During Super Bowl LVIII, Snub Khloe Kardashian

The Biebers- Justin and Hailey made a couple entry on Sunday, February 11, 2024, to watch the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII. The young couple was assigned their respective seats, but they ditched them, and the Rhode founder left her chair empty, creating a blank space between her and Khloe Kardashian.

The empty chair belonged to Hailey, but she sat on her Canadian husband's seat. Although it was unclear whose seat the Yummy singer occupied, it appeared they were in the same suit as Russell Wilson and his wife and singer, Ciara. They were supposed to be sitting behind the Biebers. Meanwhile, Lala Anthony sat next to Kardashian, per The Mirror.

It was earlier reported Bieber was meant to perform with Usher during the opening of Super Bowl halftime. Although the OMG singer mesmerized the audience with his electrifying performance, Bieber showed up with his wife as a spectator. So, what led the Never Say Never singer to refuse Usher's offer?

TMZ previously reported Usher "has been hitting up Justin Bieber lately to talk about the prospect of JB joining him during the Super Bowl Halftime Show ... which now sounds like a very real possibility. Still no word on whether Justin agreed — but we know they've been chatting a lot."

However, Bieber declined Usher's offer despite the invitation. Previously, a source told PEOPLE that the 29-year-old singer has been working on new music. He has a good body of work with Usher, but he's looking forward to more independent music. And, surprisingly, he wouldn't also be collaborating with his longtime record executive, Scooter Braun.

A source revealed, "Justin's been working on his new record for the last six months. Scooter and SB Projects have not set up one session or done one thing for this [new] record. The relationship with Scooter has run its course."

A new album also means a tour to be followed. "Justin is also preparing for a tour next year. He is in intense dance rehearsal," the source continued. "He can't wait to share it all with fans," adding that his model wife Hailey is thrilled and "of course, supportive and plans on touring with Justin. It's all very exciting."

Usher and Bieber's friendship dates back to the good old days, and they first met in 2008. The Hey Daddy singer was a mentor to the Canadian, especially during the early stage of his career. They previously collaborated on many hit tracks, including Somebody to Love (Remix), Peaches (Remix) and First Dance.

Fans who anticipated Usher and Bieber on stage were left heartbroken and shared their disappointment on X, formerly Twitter. Meanwhile, Usher didn't fail to impress fans and industry friends with his powerhouse performance. Even though Bieber didn't show up on stage, Alicia Keys, Will.I.Am, H.E.R., Ludacris, and Lil Jon joined the Good Good singer.