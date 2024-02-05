Blake Lively’s Betty Booze Makes Taylor Swift-Inspired Cocktails for Upcoming Super Bowl

Ahead of the highly anticipated Super Bowl event, Blake Lively, the visionary behind Betty Buzz and Betty Booze, has crafted a selection of Taylor Swift-inspired cocktails. Recognized for her dedication to creating imaginative and refreshing beverage options, Lively introduced a set of five cocktail recipes, each cleverly named after well-known Swift songs, as per Life & Style Mag.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

One of the featured drinks, aptly titled Karma Is a Rye on the Chiefs, requires a mix of 1.5 ounces of whiskey or bourbon, pomegranate juice, agave to taste, and a bottle of Betty Buzz in its Sparkling Lemon Lime flavor. For fans of the San Francisco 49ers, the brand recommended the Better Than Revenge (49ers Version), comprising 1.5 ounces of Aperol, 1 ounce of orange juice, 0.5 ounces of simple syrup, and half a bottle of Betty Buzz tonic water.

Supporters of both teams, as well as those rooting for Swift sightings, can also enjoy the Loving Them Was Red, consisting of Meyer Sparkling Grapefruit, 1 ounce of cranberry juice, three dashes of Angostura bitters, and 1.5 ounces of vodka if desired.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

In a November 2021 Zoom interview with InStyle, Lively expressed the idea that not drinking could sometimes feel isolating, prompting her to create a line that offered a satisfying alternative. She explained, "It’s like sparkling water but with a little more oomph to it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

Swift's public endorsement of Betty Buzz dates back to October 2023, when she, along with Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, and Brittany Mahomes, celebrated the Chiefs' victory with drinks from the brand. While Betty Booze did not disclose Swfit's specific beverage, fans speculated that her maroon drink was likely a vodka cranberry or a Dirty Shirley. Purposefully crafted for versatility, Lively designed these drinks to complement alcoholic beverages seamlessly while delivering an enjoyable standalone experience. The Gossip Girl alum revealed, "My husband and I enjoy it throughout the day on its own."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

As the Super Bowl draws near, fans have the opportunity to elevate their game-day experience by indulging in these Swift-inspired cocktails. Notably, Swift has emerged as an unwavering supporter of Travis Kelce, subtly expressing her encouragement.

According to reports from Page Six, the acclaimed singer discreetly conveyed her support by liking an Instagram video from the latest episode of the New Heights podcast featuring the Kelce brothers. In this particular episode, the NFL tight end, Travis, engaged in a lively discussion with his brother, Jason, recounting the exuberant and shirtless antics that took place during the recent Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game. Travis shared, “You celebrated my touchdown by taking your shirt off, screaming, jumping out of the suite, chugging a beer with the fans, [and] then jumping back into the suite. I watched this, and it was pure pandemonium."