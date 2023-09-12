Taylor Swift once revealed that she is not only a majestic musician but has also honed amazing culinary skills. In an essay penned for Elle magazine's April cover story, as part of her reflections on turning 30, Swift shared some of her valuable life lessons. Swift highlighted her love for cooking and her go-to recipes for any special occasion.

According to PEOPLE, Swift, who was 29 at the time of writing, revealed that she had discovered three cherished recipes that would become staples at her dinner gatherings for years to come. "I’ve always cooked a LOT, but I found three recipes I know I’ll be making at dinner parties for life," wrote Swift. These culinary delights include Ina Garten's Real Meatballs and Spaghetti, Nigella Lawson's Mughlai Chicken, and Jamie Oliver's Chicken Fajitas with Molé Sauce.

In her essay, Swift expressed her culinary enthusiasm and provided some insights into her recipe modifications. For Ina Garten's Real Meatballs and Spaghetti, Swift mentioned that she preferred using packaged bread crumbs and exclusively ground beef as the meat component. Swift's admiration for Ina Garten is not surprising, as the two share a friendship that extends beyond the kitchen. They have previously collaborated on Food Network Magazine, and Garten confessed to enjoying Swift's music while cooking at home.

Another culinary inspiration for Swift is Nigella Lawson, whose Mughlai Chicken recipe has a special place in her heart. Although they haven't collaborated, Swift's appreciation for Lawson's culinary expertise is evident, especially when Swift mentioned she had "learned how to immediately calculate Celsius to Fahrenheit in my head," a skill that comes in handy when tackling some of Lawson's recipes. Swift's list of culinary idols wouldn't be complete without Jamie Oliver, known for his passion for simple and delicious dishes. Their connection dates back to 2014, when they teamed up for a charitable parody of Swift's hit song Shake It Off to support Stand Up to Cancer.

Furthermore, the essay by Lavender Haze singer also explored her journey toward self-acceptance and body positivity other than her love for cooking. She also penned down her experience in the entertainment industry and the infamous fiasco with Kim Kardashian West over her now ex-husband Kanye West's Famous lyrics.

Taylor Swift's revelation about her passion for cooking and her preferred recipes offers fans a glimpse into her personal life and showcases her versatility beyond the music industry. Swift has cultivated a diverse range of interests and talents, as her recent music tour, Eras, was hyped and loved by her fans for its electrifying performances. Recently, Taylor shared a snippet of the tour. Updating about the release of the 'tour film' in theaters soon, she wrote, "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America!"

