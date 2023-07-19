Kendall Jenner and Mom Kris Add a Twist to Classic ‘Cocktails’ As They Bond Together in the Kitchen

Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner shared a fun and spirited mother-daughter moment in the kitchen. The duo was seen indulging in some lighthearted bonding while preparing cocktails in a new video on the 818 Tequila YouTube channel.

Expanding her 818 Tequila brand, Kendall has introduced a collection of three cocktail kits designed to reimagine classic drinks such as the Cosmopolitan, Tom Collins, and Old Fashioned. These kits aim to bring a fresh twist to well-known favorites, offering an exciting way to enjoy these cocktails.

Kendall, 27, uploaded the YouTube video on Monday. She revealed her plans to celebrate National Tequila Day with her mother, Kris, whom she affectionately referred to as the "cocktail queen." In the video, the pair expressed their intention to put an 818 twist on classic cocktails, creating unique and flavorful combinations.

At the beginning of the video, Kendall mentioned that she and Kris would sample the original versions of three drinks: a Tom Collins, a Cosmopolitan, and an Old Fashioned. They planned to create tequila-based variations of these cocktails and compare the two versions. “I would never miss a National Tequila Day, especially one with you,” Kris joked.

During the video, Kendall playfully asked Kris about her knowledge of each drink. This led to a lighthearted moment and laughter between the two. “A Tom Collins is something that we drank when I was young. So I think it was vodka and something else. That’s all I remember,” Kris said.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Kris found herself unfamiliar with the other cocktails as well. She humorously described the Cosmopolitan as a vodka-based drink served in a martini glass with some red ingredients. Regarding the old-fashioned, she identified it as a whiskey-based drink but was unsure of the specifics. After Kendall playfully corrected her mom's understanding, they tasted the original versions of each cocktail before moving on to sample their tequila-infused twists, as per People.

Kris decided to take a more liberal approach to the recipes and opted for a stronger concoction. While pouring the suggested amount of tequila into her Cosmopolitan, she added a few extra generous glugs to her glass, much to Kendall's surprise. Kendall reacted by gasping and reaching for the bottle, but Kris assured her that it was fine. Throughout the video, the pair maintained a light and playful dynamic, exchanging laughter and teasing remarks while providing explanations for each recipe.

Kendall Jenner as the cucumber from her viral moment on #TheKardashians for Halloween. 🥒

Kendall inquired about Kris's preferred garnish for cocktails, to which Kris promptly responded "lime". Kendall mentioned that her current favorite was using cucumber as a garnish. This prompted Kris to jokingly comment on Kendall's fondness for cucumbers. As noted by The U.S. Sun, this was in reference to a memorable and viral moment from their show, The Kardashians where Kendall was seen struggling to cut a cucumber. Their banter added a playful touch to the conversation.

