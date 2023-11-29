Jennifer Lopez is set to unveil the intimate details of her love life in her upcoming album film, This Is Me…Now, co-written with her husband, Ben Affleck. The trailer for the film, released on Monday, offers a glimpse into a romantic letter Affleck wrote to Lopez in 2002, showcasing their enduring connection.

Affleck's heartfelt words are revealed in the snippet: “Life’s tough but you’re sweet. Thanks for the gift. Hope you like the flowers. You told me you could never have enough. I believe you.” The note, dated Dec. 24, 2002, is signed affectionately with a simple "B," as per Page Six. This nostalgic moment is just a glimpse of what fans can expect from the film, set to accompany Lopez's ninth studio album, This Is Me…Now.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

The album, scheduled for release on Feb. 16, 2024, promises to be Lopez's most honest and personal offering to date. In a candid interview with Vogue last year, she emphasized the importance of this project, stating, "This album is the most honest thing I have done, a culmination of who I am as a person and an artist," as per OK! Magazine. The film, directed by Dave Meyers and co-written by Lopez, Matt Walton, and Affleck, will stream on Prime Video, providing an intimate and narrative-driven exploration of the singer's personal life.

Throughout the trailer, Lopez shares glimpses of her journey, stating, "When I was a little girl, when someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was always: in love." The film is expected to delve into her life's journey, separating fact from fiction, and offering a nuanced perspective on the public scrutiny she has faced.

The love story between Lopez and Affleck is not a recent development. The couple first met in 2001 while co-starring in the movie Gigli and quickly became close friends. Their whirlwind romance began the following year, leading to an engagement in November. However, the pressures of public attention took a toll on their relationship, and they called it quits in 2004, describing it as Lopez's "first big heartbreak."

After more than 15 years apart, Lopez and Affleck reconnected in 2021 and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on July 16, 2022. Now, they happily co-parent their combined five children. The couple's enduring love story has captivated fans, with even Lopez's mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, expressing her belief on the Today show that they were destined to be together, as per the New York Post.

The anticipation for This Is Me…Now is building, not just for the revelation of Affleck's heartfelt 2002 letter but for the entire musical experience. The album's lead single, Can't Get Enough, is set to drop on Jan. 10, 2024, marking the beginning of a musical journey that promises to be a unique and deeply personal chapter in Lopez's storied career.

