Will.i.am Teases New Collaboration 'Mind Your Business' with Britney Spears on Social Media

Rapper Will.i.am expresses immense pride in Britney Spears' fight for freedom. The rapper, aged 48, collaborated with the 41-year-old pop legend for their 2012 hit single Scream and Shout. After 13 years under a conservatorship, Spears regained control of her fortune and life in 2021. He describes her as one of his "favorite" people.

They are reuniting for a new track titled Mind Your Own Business, as Spears makes a chart comeback. The Black Eyed Peas lead spoke to ET Canada, saying, "Britney is like one of my favorite people on Earth. I'm so proud of her fight and all the people who supported her throughout the years to, you know, give her the courage to keep fighting for her independence."

He expressed his unwavering support for Spears, emphasizing the importance of being there for her and providing whatever she needs. As a friend, supporter, and confidant, he is ready to stand by her whenever she wants to create music. He described her as a fantastic person, showing his admiration for her. Although Will did not mention specific plans for an upcoming track in his previous comments, he took to Twitter on Monday to post ahead of its release.

This collaboration marks the fourth time Spears and Will have collaborated to create pop music magic. Their musical partnership began in 2011 with the track Big Fat Bass featured on Spears' album Femme Fatale. Since then, they have continued to combine their talents to produce memorable music for their fans.

Will.i.am, whose real name is William James Adams Jr., also served as the executive producer for Spears' 2013 album, Britney Jean. This collaboration marks Spears' second musical project since her 13-year conservatorship concluded. Last year, she joined forces with Elton John for the song Hold Me Closer, which they released together.

It's evident that Spears is actively returning to the music scene with exciting collaborations and new releases. She is also releasing her highly anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, which is set to be released on October 24, as exclusively revealed by People magazine.

After a competitive bidding process among various publishing houses, Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster, secured the rights to publish the memoir. Described by Gallery as a "brave and astonishingly moving story" encompassing themes of freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope, the memoir sparked a publishing bidding war in 2022, ultimately leading to a reported $15 million deal with Simon & Schuster's Gallery, according to Deadline. Fans eagerly await the release of this candid and insightful book from the pop icon. Spears' memoir arrives after her victorious struggle against a court-ordered conservatorship. Following her emotional and passionate public testimony in June 2021, during which she pleaded with a Los Angeles judge to end the conservatorship, the arrangement was finally terminated on November 21, 2021.

