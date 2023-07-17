Britney Spears' Memoir ‘The Woman In Me’ Releases on October 24 Making Her $15M Richer Already

The pop icon,Britney Spears is finally prepared to share her story. Her highly anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, will be released on October 24, People magazine exclusively revealed. After a competitive bidding process involving several publishing houses, Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster, reserved the rights to publish the memoir. Depicted by Gallery as “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith and hope,” the memoir was the matter of a publishing bidding war in 2022, with Simon & Schuster’s Gallery reported to have landed a $15 million deal, per Deadline.

Image Source: Britneybook.com

Gallery Books, the publisher of Britney Spears' memoir, describes the book on its dedicated webpage as follows: “In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice—her truth—was undeniable, and it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others. The Woman In Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history. Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last.”

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery, I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”Jennifer Bergstrom, the Senior Vice President and Publisher of Gallery Books told People.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt

Regrettably, Britney Spears' highly anticipated memoir has encountered setbacks in its publication. As reported by TMZ in June 2022, the global shortage of supplies has adversely affected the book's release plans. Insufficient paper and other essential materials have raised concerns that the book may not meet its intended January publication date, initially targeted by the publisher, Simon & Schuster, for availability in bookstores.

According to a source cited by The Things, during that period, it was revealed that Spears was nearing the completion of her memoir. The source further emphasized that the Toxic singer was in the final stages of the process, diligently working on finalizing all the necessary details. Furthermore, the source disclosed that the memoir would divulge not only the anticipated subjects but also delve into even more extensive aspects of Spears' life, with the artist choosing not to hold back.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

The memoir comes in the aftermath of Britney Spears, prevailing in her battle against a court-imposed conservatorship that endured for more than 13 years. Following Spears' impassioned public testimony in June 2021, where she pleaded with a Los Angeles judge to dismantle the arrangement, the conservatorship was ultimately terminated on November 21, 2021.

