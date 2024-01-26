At former president Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial, he will not make his own closing argument, since Judge Engoron reportedly wanted to stick to "relevant, material facts."

Judge Engoron of the NYC Court sent Christopher Kise an email on January 10 expressing his assumption that the 77-year-old business magnate would not consent to the “lawful limits” and that, as a result, “will not be speaking in court tomorrow,” per the New York Post.

Kise initially informed the judge via email on January 4 that “President Trump plans to present argument at closing as well,” following the attorneys' January 10 arguments in the $370 million lawsuit, according to court documents. Attorney Andrew Amer of the New York Attorney General's Office, which is handling the case, objected to Trump being allowed to speak, stating that he “is prone to giving irrelevant speeches, lacks self-control, is evasive in responding to questions and has repeatedly violated court orders for which he has been sanctioned.”

However, Judge Engoron stated that he would only approve the unusual action if Trump consented to “to limit his subjects to what is permissible in a counsel’s closing argument, that is, commentary on the relevant, material facts that are in evidence, and application of the relevant law to those facts.” Kise denied the condition, replying via an email, “I cannot agree *(nor would I recommend he do so) to the proposed precondition and prior restraints.”

Engoron threatened to "cut him off in mid-sentence and admonish him" or terminate his final speech, preventing Trump from testifying in court in the future, if he broke any rules, per The Hill. Engoron said he would order court officers to "immediately" remove Trump from the courtroom and fine him for at least $50,000 if he broke the gag order he issued earlier in the trial, which prevented him and his counsel from discussing the judge's staff.

In response, Kise stated that Trump was unable to accept Engoron's demands because they were "fraught with ambiguities, creating the substantial likelihood for misinterpretation... or unintended violation." There were several further emails exchanged between Kise and Engoron, some of which were tense.

Conservatives are melting down right now because Judge Engoron has refused to give President Trump a chance to issue a closing statement himself.



What they are not telling you is that Judge Engoron asked Trump to agree that he would not say anything unreasonable or unlawful,… pic.twitter.com/49S3BMH0RS — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 10, 2024

Kise informed the judge that Trump's mother-in-law had passed, asking Engoron to postpone the president's final words. Engoron refused. The judge restated his inflexible criteria. “This is very unfair, your honor,” Kise said in a Jan. 10 email. “You are not allowing President Trump, who has been wrongfully demeaned and belittled by an out of control, politically motivated Attorney General, to speak about the things that must be spoken about.”

“I won’t debate this yet again. Take it or leave it. Now or never,” Engoron replied. “You have until noon, seven minutes from now. I WILL NOT GRANT ANY FURTHER EXTENSIONS.”

Judge Engoron has just banned me from giving closing remarks in my own civil trial in New York! This is a SHAM case! He and Letitia “Peekaboo” James will do anything to rig the trial against me!



pic.twitter.com/DRYy66KnQE — Donald J. Trump (Parody) (@realDonParody) January 10, 2024

