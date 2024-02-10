Joy Behar Criticizes Late Queen Elizabeth After King Charles III's Cancer Diagnosis: 'Poor Guy...'

Joy Behar, co-host of The View, didn't hold back her criticism of the late Queen Elizabeth II's prolonged reign, implying that the royal's extended tenure may have deprived her son, King Charles III, of his rightful opportunity to ascend the throne earlier. "Poor Charles," Behar lamented during Tuesday's episode, reflecting on the news of King Charles's recent cancer diagnosis. She emphasized the lengthy wait Charles endured before assuming the role of monarch, suggesting that Queen Elizabeth's unprecedented 70-year reign could have benefited from term limits.

“I mean, [Queen Elizabeth] was in the position for 70 years, you know, and the longest reign. I think that she could have used some term limits,” Behar went on. “It’s like, why not step down and let Charles have his day in the sun? The poor guy, he finally gets to be king, and now he has an illness. That doesn’t seem fair. There’s something wrong about it," she added.

Joy Behar slams Queen Elizabeth after King Charles’ cancer diagnosis https://t.co/j1jL9fZgAw pic.twitter.com/YgQ0odM0Is — New York Post (@nypost) February 7, 2024

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022 at the age of 96, Charles, 75, was crowned in May 2023. Behar, 81, and her fellow The View co-hosts talked about his reign and how Prince Harry hurried to his father's side after Buckingham Palace made his medical condition public on Monday.

Controversial or not, what Joy Behar said about Queen Elizabeth II abdicating the throne much earlier is right on target. If she had, King Charles lll could’ve enjoyed many more years at the reign. — Sherry (@Sherry00262830) February 8, 2024

A representative said in a statement, "A separate issue of concern was noted during The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement... Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.” Charles's cancer type was not disclosed by officials, but they did say that he will have regular treatments and will temporarily suspend his public activities.

To be fair, King Charles III had his first cancer treatment the day before Pr Harry came. Cancer treatments are so exhausting, and if it was chemotherapy, that makes a person so tired & want to vomit; so 45mins with Harry was decent time. — Meghan and Harry Fans (@MeghanHarryFans) February 8, 2024

Harry left Los Angeles for Heathrow Airport in London shortly after the news, leaving his two kids and wife, Meghan Markle. The 39-year-old Duke of Sussex paid his father a 'quick visit" at Clarence House on Monday, according to information provided to Page Six. Before his arrival in the UK, sources had already mentioned that Harry had communicated with his father upon learning of the diagnosis. When Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, stepped out for the first time since the announcement on Tuesday morning, they looked happy. As they made their way to Buckingham Palace, the monarchs were seen waving to cheering spectators.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Georges De Keerle

According to the New York Times, Charles has been a symbol of both continuity and change during his brief reign. He has lived his life much as he could for decades while also taking on a more active political role than his mother ever did. Charles gave a speech at the United Nations climate summit opening ceremony in Dubai in December. He enumerated a long list of climate-related natural disasters that had hit the world in the previous year, including wildfires in Canada, floods in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, cyclones in the Pacific, and a drought in East Africa. He declared, “We are taking the natural world outside balanced norms and limits, and into dangerous uncharted territory.”