In a recent UFC event, Joe Rogan found himself reveling in the crowd's chant of "F*ck Trudeau" at UFC 297 in Toronto. The chant erupted following fighter Sean Strickland's heated comments about the Canadian Prime Minister during a press conference. Strickland accused a reporter of being 'part of the f*cking opposition' and voting for Justin Trudeau, as per Mediaite. Needless to say, it sparked a frantic reaction from the crowd. Rogan, hosting the Joe Rogan Experience podcast from his Texas studio, commented on the chants. He said, "They're yelling, f*ck Trudeau. Canada, get your sh*t together! Come back to what you used to be."

The sentiment echoed the discontent Rogan has expressed in the past towards Trudeau and the Canadian government. It was particularly in response to issues like the trucker rally, gun control, and internet censorship in Canada. During UFC 297, as the crowd passionately chanted against Trudeau and the government, Rogan didn't hold back in expressing his thoughts. He urged Canada to 'get your sh*t together' and referred to Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the Official Opposition, suggesting a desire for a leadership style he perceives as more sensible and conservative.

In the past, the UFC commentator has openly expressed his reluctance to visit Canada, attributing it to his disapproval of Trudeau and the overall state of the country's government. His apprehension goes beyond mere disagreement, extending to concerns about the potential banning of his podcast in the country due to legal issues.

During a conversation with Francis Foster and Konstantin Kisin from Triggernometry on JRE episode #2043, Rogan elaborated on his dissatisfaction with the Canadian government's efforts to regulate streaming and podcasting. He conveyed a sense of alarm, stating, "I was reading about what they’re doing, and it’s terrifying." Rogan delved into the proposed bill, outlining its implications: "So, they want to bring in this bill whereby they regulate podcasts. What they want to do is, every podcast streamer or whatever it is, a platform that makes more than $10 million in revenue (not profit, but revenue), has to register with the Canadian government."

Circling back, the loud chants expressing dissatisfaction with the Canadian Prime Minister echoed through the air. The commotion started after UFC middleweight champion Strickland openly criticized Trudeau's handling of the COVID crisis, according to a report from the New York Post; the government took action by invoking emergency powers and establishing zones in certain areas. This led to frustration, as evidenced by the chant directed at the Prime Minister from the UFC crowd, echoing Rogan's commentary. While many fans will just view this as yet another comment, it nonetheless highlights the strong emotions surrounding Trudeau's leadership among certain segments of Canada's population.