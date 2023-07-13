PM Justin Trudeau Reveals He's a 'Swiftie', Urges Taylor Swift 'Please Bring Eras Tour To Canada'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently unveiled his innocent request for Taylor Swift to come to perform in his home country - Canada. The politician unveiled that he like a plethora of fans globally, is a 'Swiftie'. He urges the Delicate singer to consider the same and is looking forward to seeing a live and authentic performance by the Grammy-winning singer soon, as Marca mentions.

Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m… pic.twitter.com/kl1aijxR2o — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 5, 2023

The Wildest Dreams singer recently unveiled her world tour itinerary that included 14 new locations in which she is gearing up to deliver stellar performances. Some of the locations Swift is set to perform at include Dublin, Stockholm, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, and Warsaw. All these places are the new additions to her Eras Tour and more are yet to be added according to sources.

The songstress took to Twitter to announce the new shows with a bubbly caption entailing her excitement for the rest of her tour. "Can't contain my excitement...because we're adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour," mentions Swift with thrill. She also goes on to highlight her opportunity to travel the world while doing what she truly loves. The post boasts Swift's passion to bring her music to the rest of the world. "I'm screaming????" concluded the Tweet in glee and awe of the moment.

It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 6, 2023

While Swift certainly expressed her joy for performing in different parts of the world, there was one rather interesting and surprising fan who recently stood out the most. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decided to express his desire in the most Swift-est way possible. In response to the ME! singer's tweet, Trudeau highlights his genuine wish for Swift to consider adding Canada to her list of locations. The Prime Minister began by shyly introducing himself to Swift. "It's me. Hi," began Trudeau.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Vinnick

He then went on to mention that he "knew" places in Canada that'd love to be a part of the Eras Tour experience. "I know places in Canada would love to have you," continued the tweet. Trudeau now pays a very classic homage to Swift's famous song, Cruel Summer from her recent album Lover. "So don't make it another cruel summer," rhymed Trudeau in a slick manner. He concluded his tweet with hopes and anticipation to watch Swift perform in Canada. "We hope to see you soon," concluded Trudeau's tweet.

At present Swift has not responded to the politician's tweet, fans in Canada are anticipating a response and hoping the award-winning singer would hopefully add their country as a possible tour site. The singer very recently released a new video of the song I Can See You featuring Taylor Lautner, Joey King, and Presley Cash from her album Speak Now. The song is a rendition of the original and boasts of the singer's resonant vocals and an upbeat vibe.

